DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit
dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
31.10.2019 / 14:30
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii:
Corestate Capital
Holding S.A.
LEI:
529900GNB86RB7HRX793
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An event
changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: The Goldman City and
Sachs Group, Inc. country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Corporation
Trust Centre,
1209 Orange
Street,
Wilmington DE
19801, USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the 2-
threshold was 5-
crossed or /-
reachedvi: 1-
0-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions
of person(s) subject
to the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation 0.04% 0.72% 0.76- 21,354,417
on the date on which %
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous 0.03% 5.78% 5.81-
notification (if %
applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
de-
tails
of the
resul-
ting
situa-
tion
on the
date
on
which
the
thres-
hold
was
cros-
sed or
rea-
ched-
viii:
A:
Voting
rights
atta-
ched
to
shares
Class/- Num- % of
type ber vo-
of of ting
shares vo- righ-
ISIN ting ts
code right-
(if six
possib-
le)
Direct Indi- Direct Indi-
(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect
of the (Art of the (Art
Trans- 9 of Transpa- 9 of
paren- the rency the
cy Tran- Law) Tran-
Law) spa- spa-
ren- ren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
LU1296- 8,234 0-
758029 .-
0-
4-
%
SUBTOT- 8,234 0.04-
AL A %
(Direc-
t &
Indire-
ct)
B 1:
Finan-
cial
Instru-
ments
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)(-
a) of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy Law
Type Expi- E- Number %
of rati- x- of o-
finan- on e- voting f
cial da- r- rights v-
instru- tex c- that o-
ment i- may be t-
s- acqui- i-
e- red if n-
/ the g
C- instru- r-
o- ment is i-
n- exerci- g-
v- sed/ h-
e- conver- t-
r- ted. s
s-
i-
o-
n
P-
e-
r-
i-
o-
d-
x-
i
Securi- Open 151,654 0-
ties .-
Len- 7-
ding 1-
%
S- 151,654 0-
U- .-
B- 7-
T- 1-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B 2:
Finan-
cial
Instru-
ments
with
simi-
lar
econo-
mic
effect
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)(-
b) of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy Law
Type E- E- P- Num- %
of x- x- h- ber o-
finan- p- e- y- of f
cial i- r- s- vo- v-
instru- r- c- i- ting o-
ment a- i- c- right- t-
t- s- a- s i-
i- e- l n-
o- / o- g
n C- r r-
d- o- c- i-
a- n- a- g-
t- v- s- h-
e- e- h t-
x r- s- s
s- e-
i- t-
o- t-
n l-
P- e-
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-
9- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
6- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
0
S- 2,989 0-
U- .-
B- 0-
T- 1-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8.
Infor-
mation
in
relati-
on to
the
person
sub-
ject
to the
notifi-
cation
obliga-
tion:
(pleas-
e tick
the
appli-
cable
box)
Person
sub-
ject
to the
notifi-
cation
obliga-
tion
is not
con-
trol-
led by
any
natu-
ral
person
or
legal
entity
and
does
not
con-
trol
any
other
undert-
aking(-
s)
hol-
ding
direct-
ly or
indi-
rectly
an
inte-
rest
in the
(under-
lying)
issu-
er.-
xiii
Full
chain
of
con-
trol-
led
under-
ta-
kings
throug-
h
which
the
voting
rights
and/or
the
finan-
cial
instru-
ments
are
effec-
tively
held
star-
ting
with
the
ultima-
te
con-
trol-
ling
natu-
ral
person
or
legal
entity-
xiv
(pleas-
e
provi-
de a
separa-
te
organi-
satio-
nal
chart
in
case
of a
com-
plex
struct-
ure):
N N- % of % of T- Di-
a- voting voting o- re-
m- rights rights t- ct-
e- held by through a- ly
x- ultima- financi- l co-
v te al o- nt-
control- instru- f ro-
ling ments b- ll-
person held by o- ed
or ultimate t- by
entity control- h (u-
or held ling se
direct- person nu-
ly by or mb-
any entity er-
subsi- or held (s-
diary directly )
if it by any fr-
equals subsidia- om
or is ry if it 1s-
higher equals t
than or is co-
the higher lu-
notifia- than the mn-
ble notifia- )
thres- ble
hold thres-
hold
1 T-
h-
e
G-
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
G-
r-
o-
u-
p-
,
I-
n-
c-
.
2 G- 1
S-
A-
M
H-
o-
l-
d-
i-
n-
g-
s
L-
L-
C
3 G- 2
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
A-
s-
s-
e-
t
M-
a-
n-
a-
g-
e-
m-
e-
n-
t-
,
L-
.-
P-
.
1 T-
h-
e
G-
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
G-
r-
o-
u-
p-
,
I-
n-
c-
.
2 G- 1
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
&
C-
o-
.
L-
L-
C
9. In
case
of
proxy
vo-
ting:
The
proxy
holder
named
will
cease
to
hold %
and
number
of
voting
rights
as of
.
10.
Addi-
tional
infor-
ma-
tionxv-
i:
Please
note,
total
amount
of
voting
rights
have
been
roun-
ded to
2
deci-
mal
places
there-
fore
there
is a
possi-
bility
of a
roun-
ding
error.
Done at London On 30/10/2019
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
902115 31.10.2019
°
