DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)




31.10.19 09:00
dpa-AFX

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit


dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



31.10.2019 / 09:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii:


Corestate Capital


Holding S.A.


LEI:


529900GNB86RB7HRX793


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments An event


changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: The Goldman City and


Sachs Group, Inc. country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Corporation


Trust Centre,


1209 Orange


Street,


Wilmington DE


19801, USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


Goldman Sachs


International


5. Date on which the 2-


threshold was 4-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 1-


0-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions


of person(s) subject


to the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 0.03% 5.78% 5.81- 21,354,417


on the date on which %


threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of previous 0.51% 5.54% 6.05-


notification (if %


applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


de-


tail-


s of


the


re-


sul-


ting


si-


tua-


tion


on


the


date


on


whic-


h


the


thre-


shol-


d


was


cros-


sed


or


rea-


ched-


vii-


i:


A:


Vo-


ting


righ-


ts


atta-


ched


to


sha-


res


Clas- Num- % of


s/ty- ber vo-


pe of ting


of vo- righ-


sha- ting ts


res right-


ISIN six


code


(if


poss-


ible-


)


Di- Indi- D- Indi-


rect rect i- rect


(Art (Art r- (Art


8 of 9 of e- 9 of


the the c- the


Tran- Tran- t Tran-


spa- spa- (- spa-


ren- ren- A- ren-


cy cy r- cy


Law) Law) t Law)


8


o-


f


t-


h-


e


T-


r-


a-


n-


s-


p-


a-


r-


e-


n-


c-


y


L-


a-


w-


)


LU12- 7,225 0-


9675- .-


8029 0-


3-


%




SUBT- 7,225 0.03-


OTAL %


A


(Dir-


ect


&


Indi-


rect-


)



B 1:


Fi-


nan-


cial


In-


stru-


ment-


s


ac-


cor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1-


)(a)


of


the


Tran-


spa-


ren-


cy


Law


Type Expi- E- Number %


of rati- x- of o-


fi- on e- voting f


nan- da- r- rights v-


cial tex c- that o-


in- i- may be t-


stru- s- acqui- i-


ment e- red if n-


/ the g


C- instru- r-


o- ment is i-


n- exerci- g-


v- sed/ h-


e- conver- t-


r- ted. s


s-


i-


o-


n


P-


e-


r-


i-


o-


d-


x-


i


Secu- Open 973,397 4-


ri- .-


ties 5-


Len- 6-


ding %




S- 973,397 4-


U- .-


B- 5-


T- 6-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2:


Fi-


nan-


cial


In-


stru-


ment-


s


with


simi-


lar


eco-


no-


mic


ef-


fect


ac-


cor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1-


)(b)


of


the


Tran-


spa-


ren-


cy


Law


Type E- E- P- Number %


of x- x- h- of o-


fi- p- e- y- voting f


nan- i- r- s- rights v-


cial r- c- i- o-


in- a- i- c- t-


stru- t- s- a- i-


ment i- e- l n-


o- / o- g


n C- r r-


d- o- c- i-


a- n- a- g-


t- v- s- h-


e- e- h t-


x r- s- s


s- e-


i- t-


o- t-


n l-


P- e-


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


Con- 2- P- 82,314 0-


ver- 8- h- .-


ti- /- y- 3-


ble 1- s- 9-


Bond 1- i- %


/- c-


2- a-


0- l


2-


2


CFD 0- C- 118,163 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 5-


0- h 5-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


4


CFD 0- C- 23,934 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 1-


0- h 1-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


4


CFD 0- C- 11,039 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 5-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 5,455 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 3-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 2- C- 5,196 0-


4- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 2-


9- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 4,500 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 2-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 4,487 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 2-


5- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-


9- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


6- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


0


CFD 1- C- 2,892 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


6- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


4


S- 260,969 1-


U- .-


B- 2-


T- 2-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2



8.


In-


for-


mati-


on


in


rela-


tion


to


the


per-


son


sub-


ject


to


the


noti-


fica-


tion


obli-


ga-


tion-


:


(ple-


ase


tick


the


app-


lica-


ble


box)


Per-


son


sub-


ject


to


the


noti-


fica-


tion


obli-


gati-


on


is


not


con-


trol-


led


by


any


natu-


ral


per-


son


or


le-


gal


enti-


ty


and


does


not


con-


trol


any


othe-


r


unde-


rtak-


ing(-


s)


hol-


ding


di-


rect-


ly


or


indi-


rect-


ly


an


inte-


rest


in


the


(und-


erly-


ing)


issu-


er.-


xiii


Full


chai-


n of


con-


trol-


led


un-


der-


ta-


king-


s


thro-


ugh


whic-


h


the


vo-


ting


righ-


ts


an-


d/or


the


fi-


nan-


cial


in-


stru-


ment-


s


are


ef-


fec-


tive-


ly


held


star-


ting


with


the


ulti-


mate


con-


trol-


ling


natu-


ral


per-


son


or


le-


gal


enti-


ty-


xiv


(ple-


ase


pro-


vide


a


sepa-


rate


orga-


nisa-


tio-


nal


char-


t in


case


of a


com-


plex


stru-


ctur-


e):


N Na- % of % T- Direct-


mexv voting o- o- ly


rights f t- con-


held by v- a- trol-


ultima- o- l led by


te t- o- (use


control- i- f number-


ling n- b- (s)


person g o- from


or r- t- 1st


entity i- h column-


or held g- )


direct- h-


ly by t-


any s


subsi- t-


diary h-


if it r-


equals o-


or is u-


higher g-


than h


the f-


notifia- i-


ble n-


thres- a-


hold n-


c-


i-


a-


l


i-


n-


s-


t-


r-


u-


m-


e-


n-


t-


s


h-


e-


l-


d


b-


y


u-


l-


t-


i-


m-


a-


t-


e


c-


o-


n-


t-


r-


o-


l-


l-


i-


n-


g


p-


e-


r-


s-


o-


n


o-


r


e-


n-


t-


i-


t-


y


o-


r


h-


e-


l-


d


d-


i-


r-


e-


c-


t-


l-


y


b-


y


a-


n-


y


s-


u-


b-


s-


i-


d-


i-


a-


r-


y


i-


f


i-


t


e-


q-


u-


a-


l-


s


o-


r


i-


s


h-


i-


g-


h-


e-


r


t-


h-


a-


n


t-


h-


e


n-


o-


t-


i-


f-


i-


a-


b-


l-


e


t-


h-


r-


e-


s-


h-


o-


l-


d


1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s


(UK)


L.L.-


C.


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p UK


Limi-


ted


4 Gold- 5- 5- 3


man .- .-


Sach- 0- 0-


s 6 8-


In- %


ter-


na-


tio-


nal



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 GSAM 1


Hol-


ding-


s


LLC


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


As-


set


Mana-


ge-


ment-


,


L.P.



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s &


Co.


LLC




9.


In


case


of


prox-


y


vo-


ting-


:


The


prox-


y


hol-


der


na-


med


will


cea-


se


to


hold


%


and


num-


ber


of


vo-


ting


righ-


ts


as


of .



10.


Addi-


tio-


nal


in-


for-


ma-


tion-


xvi:


Plea-


se


no-


te,


to-


tal


amou-


nt


of


vo-


ting


righ-


ts


have


been


roun-


ded


to 2


deci-


mal


pla-


ces


the-


refo-


re


the-


re


is a


pos-


sibi-


lity


of a


roun-


ding


er-


ror.



Done at London On 29/10/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


4, Rue Jean Monnet


L-2180 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



901045 31.10.2019



°






Bitte warten...