DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)
28.10.19 14:44
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit
dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
28.10.2019 / 14:43
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii:
Corestate Capital
Holding S.A.
LEI:
529900GNB86RB7HRX793
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An event
changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: The Goldman City and
Sachs Group, Inc. country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Corporation
Trust Centre,
1209 Orange
Street,
Wilmington DE
19801, USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
Goldman Sachs
International
5. Date on which the 2-
threshold was 3-
crossed or /-
reachedvi: 1-
0-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions
of person(s) subject
to the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation 0.51% 5.54% 6.05- 21,354,417
on the date on which %
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous 0.01% 0.72% 0.73-
notification (if %
applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
de-
tail-
s of
the
re-
sul-
ting
si-
tua-
tion
on
the
date
on
whic-
h
the
thre-
shol-
d
was
cros-
sed
or
rea-
ched-
vii-
i:
A:
Vo-
ting
righ-
ts
atta-
ched
to
sha-
res
Clas- Number % of
s/ty- of vo-
pe voting ting
of right- righ-
sha- six ts
res
ISIN
code
(if
poss-
ible-
)
Di- Indi- Di- Indi-
rect rect rect rect
(Art (Art (Art (Art
8 of 9 of 8 of 9 of
the the the the
Tran- Tran- Trans- Tran-
spa- spa- paren- spa-
ren- ren- cy ren-
cy cy Law) cy
Law) Law) Law)
LU12- 1- 0-
9675- 0- .-
8029 8- 5-
,- 1-
3- %
4-
5
SUBT- 108,345 0.51-
OTAL %
A
(Dir-
ect
&
Indi-
rect-
)
B 1:
Fi-
nan-
cial
In-
stru-
ment-
s
ac-
cor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1-
)(a)
of
the
Tran-
spa-
ren-
cy
Law
Type Expi- E- Number %
of rati- x- of o-
fi- on e- voting f
nan- da- r- rights v-
cial tex c- that o-
in- i- may be t-
stru- s- acqui- i-
ment e- red if n-
/ the g
C- instru- r-
o- ment is i-
n- exerci- g-
v- sed/ h-
e- conver- t-
r- ted. s
s-
i-
o-
n
P-
e-
r-
i-
o-
d-
x-
i
Secu- Open 938,875 4-
ri- .-
ties 4-
Len- 0-
ding %
S- 938,875 4-
U- .-
B- 4-
T- 0-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B 2:
Fi-
nan-
cial
In-
stru-
ment-
s
with
simi-
lar
eco-
no-
mic
ef-
fect
ac-
cor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1-
)(b)
of
the
Tran-
spa-
ren-
cy
Law
Type E- E- P- Number %
of x- x- h- of o-
fi- p- e- y- voting f
nan- i- r- s- rights v-
cial r- c- i- o-
in- a- i- c- t-
stru- t- s- a- i-
ment i- e- l n-
o- / o- g
n C- r r-
d- o- c- i-
a- n- a- g-
t- v- s- h-
e- e- h t-
x r- s- s
s- e-
i- t-
o- t-
n l-
P- e-
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
Con- 2- P- 66,174 0-
ver- 8- h- .-
ti- /- y- 3-
ble 1- s- 1-
Bond 1- i- %
/- c-
2- a-
0- l
2-
2
CFD 0- C- 118,163 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 5-
0- h 5-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
4
CFD 0- C- 23,934 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 1-
0- h 1-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
4
CFD 0- C- 11,039 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 5-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 5,455 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 3-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 2- C- 5,196 0-
4- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 2-
9- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 4,500 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 2-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 4,487 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 2-
5- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-
9- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
6- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
0
CFD 1- C- 2,892 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
6- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
4
S- 244,829 1-
U- .-
B- 1-
T- 5-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8.
In-
for-
mati-
on
in
rela-
tion
to
the
per-
son
sub-
ject
to
the
noti-
fica-
tion
obli-
ga-
tion-
:
(ple-
ase
tick
the
app-
lica-
ble
box)
Per-
son
sub-
ject
to
the
noti-
fica-
tion
obli-
gati-
on
is
not
con-
trol-
led
by
any
natu-
ral
per-
son
or
le-
gal
enti-
ty
and
does
not
con-
trol
any
othe-
r
unde-
rtak-
ing(-
s)
hol-
ding
di-
rect-
ly
or
indi-
rect-
ly
an
inte-
rest
in
the
(und-
erly-
ing)
issu-
er.-
xiii
Full
chai-
n of
con-
trol-
led
un-
der-
ta-
king-
s
thro-
ugh
whic-
h
the
vo-
ting
righ-
ts
an-
d/or
the
fi-
nan-
cial
in-
stru-
ment-
s
are
ef-
fec-
tive-
ly
held
star-
ting
with
the
ulti-
mate
con-
trol-
ling
natu-
ral
per-
son
or
le-
gal
enti-
ty-
xiv
(ple-
ase
pro-
vide
a
sepa-
rate
orga-
nisa-
tio-
nal
char-
t in
case
of a
com-
plex
stru-
ctur-
e):
N Na- % of % of T- Direct-
mexv voting vo- o- ly
rights ting t- con-
held by right- a- trol-
ultima- s l led by
te throu- o- (use
control- gh f number-
ling finan- b- (s)
person cial o- from
or in- t- 1st
entity stru- h column-
or held ments )
direct- held
ly by by
any ulti-
subsi- mate
diary con-
if it trol-
equals ling
or is per-
higher son
than or
the enti-
notifia- ty or
ble held
thres- di-
hold rect-
ly by
any
subsi-
diary
if it
equal-
s or
is
hig-
her
than
the
noti-
fia-
ble
thres-
hold
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s
(UK)
L.L.-
C.
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p UK
Limi-
ted
4 Gold- 5- 3
man .-
Sach- 3-
s 2-
In- %
ter-
na-
tio-
nal
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 GSAM 1
Hol-
ding-
s
LLC
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
As-
set
Mana-
ge-
ment-
,
L.P.
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s &
Co.
LLC
9.
In
case
of
prox-
y
vo-
ting-
:
The
prox-
y
hol-
der
na-
med
will
cea-
se
to
hold
%
and
num-
ber
of
vo-
ting
righ-
ts
as
of .
10.
Addi-
tio-
nal
in-
for-
ma-
tion-
xvi:
Plea-
se
no-
te,
to-
tal
amou-
nt
of
vo-
ting
righ-
ts
have
been
roun-
ded
to 2
deci-
mal
pla-
ces
the-
refo-
re
the-
re
is a
pos-
sibi-
lity
of a
roun-
ding
er-
ror.
Done at London On 25/10/2019
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
898529 28.10.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,40 €
|31,45 €
|0,95 €
|+3,02%
|28.10./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1296758029
|A141J3
|41,75 €
|25,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,35 €
|+2,54%
|15:56
|München
|32,35 €
|+3,52%
|15:33
|Hamburg
|32,60 €
|+3,49%
|12:07
|Stuttgart
|32,45 €
|+3,34%
|15:47
|Xetra
|32,40 €
|+3,02%
|15:48
|Frankfurt
|32,40 €
|+2,86%
|15:06
|Berlin
|32,35 €
|+2,70%
|15:30
|Düsseldorf
|32,15 €
|+2,06%
|08:17
|Hannover
|32,15 €
|+2,06%
|08:10
