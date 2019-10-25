DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corestate Capital Holding":

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit

dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

28.10.2019 / 14:43

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii:

Corestate Capital

Holding S.A.

LEI:

529900GNB86RB7HRX793

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments An event

changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: The Goldman City and

Sachs Group, Inc. country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Corporation

Trust Centre,

1209 Orange

Street,

Wilmington DE

19801, USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

Goldman Sachs

International

5. Date on which the 2-

threshold was 3-

crossed or /-

reachedvi: 1-

0-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions

of person(s) subject

to the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation 0.51% 5.54% 6.05- 21,354,417

on the date on which %

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous 0.01% 0.72% 0.73-

notification (if %

applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tail-

s of

the

re-

sul-

ting

si-

tua-

tion

on

the

date

on

whic-

h

the

thre-

shol-

d

was

cros-

sed

or

rea-

ched-

vii-

i:

A:

Vo-

ting

righ-

ts

atta-

ched

to

sha-

res

Clas- Number % of

s/ty- of vo-

pe voting ting

of right- righ-

sha- six ts

res

ISIN

code

(if

poss-

ible-

)

Di- Indi- Di- Indi-

rect rect rect rect

(Art (Art (Art (Art

8 of 9 of 8 of 9 of

the the the the

Tran- Tran- Trans- Tran-

spa- spa- paren- spa-

ren- ren- cy ren-

cy cy Law) cy

Law) Law) Law)

LU12- 1- 0-

9675- 0- .-

8029 8- 5-

,- 1-

3- %

4-

5

SUBT- 108,345 0.51-

OTAL %

A

(Dir-

ect

&

Indi-

rect-

)

B 1:

Fi-

nan-

cial

In-

stru-

ment-

s

ac-

cor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1-

)(a)

of

the

Tran-

spa-

ren-

cy

Law

Type Expi- E- Number %

of rati- x- of o-

fi- on e- voting f

nan- da- r- rights v-

cial tex c- that o-

in- i- may be t-

stru- s- acqui- i-

ment e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment is i-

n- exerci- g-

v- sed/ h-

e- conver- t-

r- ted. s

s-

i-

o-

n

P-

e-

r-

i-

o-

d-

x-

i

Secu- Open 938,875 4-

ri- .-

ties 4-

Len- 0-

ding %

S- 938,875 4-

U- .-

B- 4-

T- 0-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2:

Fi-

nan-

cial

In-

stru-

ment-

s

with

simi-

lar

eco-

no-

mic

ef-

fect

ac-

cor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1-

)(b)

of

the

Tran-

spa-

ren-

cy

Law

Type E- E- P- Number %

of x- x- h- of o-

fi- p- e- y- voting f

nan- i- r- s- rights v-

cial r- c- i- o-

in- a- i- c- t-

stru- t- s- a- i-

ment i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e-

i- t-

o- t-

n l-

P- e-

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

Con- 2- P- 66,174 0-

ver- 8- h- .-

ti- /- y- 3-

ble 1- s- 1-

Bond 1- i- %

/- c-

2- a-

0- l

2-

2

CFD 0- C- 118,163 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 5-

0- h 5-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

4

CFD 0- C- 23,934 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 1-

0- h 1-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

4

CFD 0- C- 11,039 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 5-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 5,455 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 3-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 2- C- 5,196 0-

4- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 2-

9- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 4,500 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 2-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 4,487 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 2-

5- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-

9- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

6- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

0

CFD 1- C- 2,892 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

6- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

4

S- 244,829 1-

U- .-

B- 1-

T- 5-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

In-

for-

mati-

on

in

rela-

tion

to

the

per-

son

sub-

ject

to

the

noti-

fica-

tion

obli-

ga-

tion-

:

(ple-

ase

tick

the

app-

lica-

ble

box)

Per-

son

sub-

ject

to

the

noti-

fica-

tion

obli-

gati-

on

is

not

con-

trol-

led

by

any

natu-

ral

per-

son

or

le-

gal

enti-

ty

and

does

not

con-

trol

any

othe-

r

unde-

rtak-

ing(-

s)

hol-

ding

di-

rect-

ly

or

indi-

rect-

ly

an

inte-

rest

in

the

(und-

erly-

ing)

issu-

er.-

xiii

Full

chai-

n of

con-

trol-

led

un-

der-

ta-

king-

s

thro-

ugh

whic-

h

the

vo-

ting

righ-

ts

an-

d/or

the

fi-

nan-

cial

in-

stru-

ment-

s

are

ef-

fec-

tive-

ly

held

star-

ting

with

the

ulti-

mate

con-

trol-

ling

natu-

ral

per-

son

or

le-

gal

enti-

ty-

xiv

(ple-

ase

pro-

vide

a

sepa-

rate

orga-

nisa-

tio-

nal

char-

t in

case

of a

com-

plex

stru-

ctur-

e):

N Na- % of % of T- Direct-

mexv voting vo- o- ly

rights ting t- con-

held by right- a- trol-

ultima- s l led by

te throu- o- (use

control- gh f number-

ling finan- b- (s)

person cial o- from

or in- t- 1st

entity stru- h column-

or held ments )

direct- held

ly by by

any ulti-

subsi- mate

diary con-

if it trol-

equals ling

or is per-

higher son

than or

the enti-

notifia- ty or

ble held

thres- di-

hold rect-

ly by

any

subsi-

diary

if it

equal-

s or

is

hig-

her

than

the

noti-

fia-

ble

thres-

hold

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s

(UK)

L.L.-

C.

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p UK

Limi-

ted

4 Gold- 5- 3

man .-

Sach- 3-

s 2-

In- %

ter-

na-

tio-

nal

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 GSAM 1

Hol-

ding-

s

LLC

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

As-

set

Mana-

ge-

ment-

,

L.P.

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s &

Co.

LLC

9.

In

case

of

prox-

y

vo-

ting-

:

The

prox-

y

hol-

der

na-

med

will

cea-

se

to

hold

%

and

num-

ber

of

vo-

ting

righ-

ts

as

of .

10.

Addi-

tio-

nal

in-

for-

ma-

tion-

xvi:

Plea-

se

no-

te,

to-

tal

amou-

nt

of

vo-

ting

righ-

ts

have

been

roun-

ded

to 2

deci-

mal

pla-

ces

the-

refo-

re

the-

re

is a

pos-

sibi-

lity

of a

roun-

ding

er-

ror.

Done at London On 25/10/2019

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

898529 28.10.2019

°