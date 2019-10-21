DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Corestate Capital Holding":

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit

dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

28.10.2019 / 13:39

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii:

Corestate Capital

Holding S.A.

LEI:

529900GNB86RB7HRX793

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments An event

changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: The Goldman City and

Sachs Group, Inc. country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Corporation

Trust Centre,

1209 Orange

Street,

Wilmington DE

19801, USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the 1-

threshold was 7-

crossed or /-

reachedvi: 1-

0-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions

of person(s) subject

to the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation 0.01% 0.72% 0.73- 21,354,417

on the date on which %

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous 0.08% 6.04% 6.13-

notification (if %

applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tails

of the

resul-

ting

situa-

tion

on the

date

on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

cros-

sed or

rea-

ched-

viii:

A:

Voting

rights

atta-

ched

to

shares

Class/- Num- % of

type ber vo-

of of ting

shares vo- righ-

ISIN ting ts

code right-

(if six

possib-

le)

Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect

of the (Art of the (Art

Trans- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

paren- the rency the

cy Tran- Law) Tran-

Law) spa- spa-

ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU1296- 1,234 0-

758029 .-

0-

1-

%

SUBTOT- 1,234 0.01-

AL A %

(Direc-

t &

Indire-

ct)

B 1:

Finan-

cial

Instru-

ments

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)(-

a) of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy Law

Type Expi- E- Number %

of rati- x- of o-

finan- on e- voting f

cial da- r- rights v-

instru- tex c- that o-

ment i- may be t-

s- acqui- i-

e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment is i-

n- exerci- g-

v- sed/ h-

e- conver- t-

r- ted. s

s-

i-

o-

n

P-

e-

r-

i-

o-

d-

x-

i

Securi- Open 151,654 0-

ties .-

Len- 7-

ding 1-

%

S- 151,654 0-

U- .-

B- 7-

T- 1-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2:

Finan-

cial

Instru-

ments

with

simi-

lar

econo-

mic

effect

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)(-

b) of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy Law

Type E- E- P- Num- %

of x- x- h- ber o-

finan- p- e- y- of f

cial i- r- s- vo- v-

instru- r- c- i- ting o-

ment a- i- c- right- t-

t- s- a- s i-

i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e-

i- t-

o- t-

n l-

P- e-

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-

9- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

6- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

0

S- 2,989 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 1-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

Infor-

mation

in

relati-

on to

the

person

sub-

ject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion:

(pleas-

e tick

the

appli-

cable

box)

Person

sub-

ject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion

is not

con-

trol-

led by

any

natu-

ral

person

or

legal

entity

and

does

not

con-

trol

any

other

undert-

aking(-

s)

hol-

ding

direct-

ly or

indi-

rectly

an

inte-

rest

in the

(under-

lying)

issu-

er.-

xiii

Full

chain

of

con-

trol-

led

under-

ta-

kings

throug-

h

which

the

voting

rights

and/or

the

finan-

cial

instru-

ments

are

effec-

tively

held

star-

ting

with

the

ultima-

te

con-

trol-

ling

natu-

ral

person

or

legal

entity-

xiv

(pleas-

e

provi-

de a

separa-

te

organi-

satio-

nal

chart

in

case

of a

com-

plex

struct-

ure):

N N- % of % of T- Di-

a- voting voting o- re-

m- rights rights t- ct-

e- held by through a- ly

x- ultima- financi- l co-

v te al o- nt-

control- instru- f ro-

ling ments b- ll-

person held by o- ed

or ultimate t- by

entity control- h (u-

or held ling se

direct- person nu-

ly by or mb-

any entity er-

subsi- or held (s-

diary directly )

if it by any fr-

equals subsidia- om

or is ry if it 1s-

higher equals t

than or is co-

the higher lu-

notifia- than the mn-

ble notifia- )

thres- ble

hold thres-

hold

1 T-

h-

e

G-

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

G-

r-

o-

u-

p-

,

I-

n-

c-

.

2 G- 1

S-

A-

M

H-

o-

l-

d-

i-

n-

g-

s

L-

L-

C

3 G- 2

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

A-

s-

s-

e-

t

M-

a-

n-

a-

g-

e-

m-

e-

n-

t-

,

L-

.-

P-

.

1 T-

h-

e

G-

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

G-

r-

o-

u-

p-

,

I-

n-

c-

.

2 G- 1

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

&

C-

o-

.

L-

L-

C

9. In

case

of

proxy

vo-

ting:

The

proxy

holder

named

will

cease

to

hold %

and

number

of

voting

rights

as of

.

10.

Addi-

tional

infor-

ma-

tionxv-

i:

Please

note,

total

amount

of

voting

rights

have

been

roun-

ded to

2

deci-

mal

places

there-

fore

there

is a

possi-

bility

of a

roun-

ding

error.

Done at London On 21/10/2019

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

