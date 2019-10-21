Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)




28.10.19 13:39
dpa-AFX

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit


dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



28.10.2019 / 13:39


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii:


Corestate Capital


Holding S.A.


LEI:


529900GNB86RB7HRX793


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments An event


changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: The Goldman City and


Sachs Group, Inc. country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Corporation


Trust Centre,


1209 Orange


Street,


Wilmington DE


19801, USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was 7-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 1-


0-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions


of person(s) subject


to the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 0.01% 0.72% 0.73- 21,354,417


on the date on which %


threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of previous 0.08% 6.04% 6.13-


notification (if %


applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


de-


tails


of the


resul-


ting


situa-


tion


on the


date


on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


cros-


sed or


rea-


ched-


viii:


A:


Voting


rights


atta-


ched


to


shares


Class/- Num- % of


type ber vo-


of of ting


shares vo- righ-


ISIN ting ts


code right-


(if six


possib-


le)


Direct Indi- Direct Indi-


(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect


of the (Art of the (Art


Trans- 9 of Transpa- 9 of


paren- the rency the


cy Tran- Law) Tran-


Law) spa- spa-


ren- ren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


LU1296- 1,234 0-


758029 .-


0-


1-


%




SUBTOT- 1,234 0.01-


AL A %


(Direc-


t &


Indire-


ct)



B 1:


Finan-


cial


Instru-


ments


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)(-


a) of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy Law


Type Expi- E- Number %


of rati- x- of o-


finan- on e- voting f


cial da- r- rights v-


instru- tex c- that o-


ment i- may be t-


s- acqui- i-


e- red if n-


/ the g


C- instru- r-


o- ment is i-


n- exerci- g-


v- sed/ h-


e- conver- t-


r- ted. s


s-


i-


o-


n


P-


e-


r-


i-


o-


d-


x-


i


Securi- Open 151,654 0-


ties .-


Len- 7-


ding 1-


%




S- 151,654 0-


U- .-


B- 7-


T- 1-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2:


Finan-


cial


Instru-


ments


with


simi-


lar


econo-


mic


effect


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)(-


b) of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy Law


Type E- E- P- Num- %


of x- x- h- ber o-


finan- p- e- y- of f


cial i- r- s- vo- v-


instru- r- c- i- ting o-


ment a- i- c- right- t-


t- s- a- s i-


i- e- l n-


o- / o- g


n C- r r-


d- o- c- i-


a- n- a- g-


t- v- s- h-


e- e- h t-


x r- s- s


s- e-


i- t-


o- t-


n l-


P- e-


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


Swap 1- C- 2,989 0-


9- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


6- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


0






S- 2,989 0-


U- .-


B- 0-


T- 1-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2



8.


Infor-


mation


in


relati-


on to


the


person


sub-


ject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion:


(pleas-


e tick


the


appli-


cable


box)


Person


sub-


ject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion


is not


con-


trol-


led by


any


natu-


ral


person


or


legal


entity


and


does


not


con-


trol


any


other


undert-


aking(-


s)


hol-


ding


direct-


ly or


indi-


rectly


an


inte-


rest


in the


(under-


lying)


issu-


er.-


xiii


Full


chain


of


con-


trol-


led


under-


ta-


kings


throug-


h


which


the


voting


rights


and/or


the


finan-


cial


instru-


ments


are


effec-


tively


held


star-


ting


with


the


ultima-


te


con-


trol-


ling


natu-


ral


person


or


legal


entity-


xiv


(pleas-


e


provi-


de a


separa-


te


organi-


satio-


nal


chart


in


case


of a


com-


plex


struct-


ure):


N N- % of % of T- Di-


a- voting voting o- re-


m- rights rights t- ct-


e- held by through a- ly


x- ultima- financi- l co-


v te al o- nt-


control- instru- f ro-


ling ments b- ll-


person held by o- ed


or ultimate t- by


entity control- h (u-


or held ling se


direct- person nu-


ly by or mb-


any entity er-


subsi- or held (s-


diary directly )


if it by any fr-


equals subsidia- om


or is ry if it 1s-


higher equals t


than or is co-


the higher lu-


notifia- than the mn-


ble notifia- )


thres- ble


hold thres-


hold


1 T-


h-


e


G-


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


G-


r-


o-


u-


p-


,


I-


n-


c-


.


2 G- 1


S-


A-


M


H-


o-


l-


d-


i-


n-


g-


s


L-


L-


C


3 G- 2


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


A-


s-


s-


e-


t


M-


a-


n-


a-


g-


e-


m-


e-


n-


t-


,


L-


.-


P-


.



1 T-


h-


e


G-


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


G-


r-


o-


u-


p-


,


I-


n-


c-


.


2 G- 1


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


&


C-


o-


.


L-


L-


C




9. In


case


of


proxy


vo-


ting:


The


proxy


holder


named


will


cease


to


hold %


and


number


of


voting


rights


as of


.



10.


Addi-


tional


infor-


ma-


tionxv-


i:


Please


note,


total


amount


of


voting


rights


have


been


roun-


ded to


2


deci-


mal


places


there-


fore


there


is a


possi-


bility


of a


roun-


ding


error.



Done at London On 21/10/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



28.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


4, Rue Jean Monnet


L-2180 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



898483 28.10.2019



°






