DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brenntag SE (deutsch)




25.03.22 10:08
dpa-AFX

Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Brenntag SE


Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



25.03.2022 / 10:07


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Brenntag SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Messeallee 11


PLZ: 45131


Ort: Essen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten


von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



18.03.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 2,99 % 0,00 % 2,99 % 154500000


letzte 4,25 % 0,00 % 4,25 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A1DAHH0 0 4606525 0,00 % 2,98 %


US1071801013 0 12986 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 4619511 2,99 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Investment % % %


Services Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Management % % %


Luxembourg SA


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Pensions % % %


Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Management % % %


Investment Advisers, LLC


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


AMPF Holding Corporation % % %


Ameriprise Financial % % %


Services, LLC


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


Pyrford International % % %


Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


BMO Global Asset % % %


Management (Europe)


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


(Holdings) Plc


BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %


Limited


BMO AM Group % % %


(Management) Limited


BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %


BMO Asset Management % % %


Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


BMO Global Asset % % %


Management (Europe)


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


(Holdings) Plc


BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


Netherlands B.V.


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


BMO Global Asset % % %


Management (Europe)


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


(Holdings) Plc


BMO Investment Business % % %


Limited



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



24.03.2022




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



25.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Brenntag SE


Messeallee 11


45131 Essen


Deutschland


Internet: www.brenntag.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1312189 25.03.2022



°






Bitte warten...