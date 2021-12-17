DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brenntag SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Brenntag":

Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

23.12.2021 / 18:41

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Brenntag SE

Straße, Hausnr.: Messeallee 11

PLZ: 45131

Ort: Essen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene

Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten

von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

17.12.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 4,25 % 0,00 % 4,25 % 154500000

letzte 3,97 % 0,00 % 3,97 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A1DAHH0 0 6547254 0,00 % 4,24 %

US1071801013 0 12656 0,00 % 0,01 %

Summe 6559910 4,25 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

0 0,00 %

Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte

ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

0 0,00 %

Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

TAM UK International % % %

Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Oversight

Limited

Ameriprise International % % %

Holdings GmbH

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings SARL

Threadneedle Holdings % % %

Limited

TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings

Limited

TC Financing Limited % % %

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Limited

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

TAM UK International % % %

Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Oversight

Limited

Ameriprise International % % %

Holdings GmbH

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings SARL

Threadneedle Holdings % % %

Limited

TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings

Limited

TC Financing Limited % % %

Threadneedle Investment % % %

Services Limited

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

TAM UK International % % %

Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Oversight

Limited

Ameriprise International % % %

Holdings GmbH

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings SARL

Threadneedle Management % % %

Luxembourg SA

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

TAM UK International % % %

Holdings Limited

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Oversight

Limited

Ameriprise International % % %

Holdings GmbH

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings SARL

Threadneedle Holdings % % %

Limited

TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %

Threadneedle Asset % % %

Management Holdings

Limited

TC Financing Limited % % %

Threadneedle Pensions % % %

Limited

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

Columbia Management % % %

Investment Advisers, LLC

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

AMPF Holding Corporation % % %

Ameriprise Financial % % %

Services, LLC

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle % % %

Investments UK

International Limited

Pyrford International % % %

Limited

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle % % %

Investments UK

International Limited

BMO Global Asset % % %

Management (Europe)

Limited

BMO Asset Management % % %

(Holdings) Plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %

Limited

BMO AM Group % % %

(Management) Limited

BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %

BMO Asset Management % % %

Limited

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle % % %

Investments UK

International Limited

BMO Global Asset % % %

Management (Europe)

Limited

BMO Asset Management % % %

(Holdings) Plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %

Limited

BMO Asset Management % % %

Netherlands B.V.

- % % %

Ameriprise Financial, % % %

Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle % % %

Investments UK

International Limited

BMO Global Asset % % %

Management (Europe)

Limited

BMO Asset Management % % %

(Holdings) Plc

BMO Investment Business % % %

Limited

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

23.12.2021

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland

Internet: www.brenntag.com

