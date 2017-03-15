DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Bilfinger SE (deutsch)
     


17.03.17 17:21
dpa-AFX

Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


17.03.2017 / 17:21 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Von:


Cevian Capital Limited St. Helier Jersey Channel Islands


An:


Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany


Per Fax: +49 621 459 2968




15 March 2017


Notifications pursuant to Sec. 27a of the German Securities Trading Act



Dear Sirs,


Referring to the voting rights notification made by Cevian Capital II GP Limited on 15 March 2017 notifying that we, Cevian Capital Partners Limited, St. Julians, Malta, and Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P., Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, have exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 9 March 2017, we hereby make the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):


1. The investment does not serve the purpose of strategic goals, but rather the generation of trading profits.


2. We may intend to acquire further voting rights in Bilfinger SE by share purchase or other means in the next 12 months.


3. We always seek a representation in the supervisory board of the company corresponding to the significance of our shareholding. We do not intend to change the composition of the management board.


4. We do not seek a significant change in the capital structure of Bilfinger SE, in particular neither of the ratio between equity and debt financing nor of the dividend policy.


5. Cevian Capital Partners Limited and Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. have exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE due to the cancellation of the company's treasury shares. Thus, neither own funds nor debt funds have been used to exceed the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE.




Yours sincerely,



Cevian Capital Partners Limited


Denzil Boschat, Director



Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.


Denzil Boschat, Director of Cevian Capital II GP Limited as the General Partner of Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.03.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Deutschland Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com




Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


555355 17.03.2017


°






