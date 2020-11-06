DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bilfinger":

Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

01.12.2020 / 14:55

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Die ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, Großbrittanien, hat uns gemäß § 43

Abs. 1 WpHG am 30.11.2020 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw.

Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 06.11.2020 in

englischer Sprache über Folgendes informiert:

'Referring to the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020

notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold of

voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 6 November 2020, the following

notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German

Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of

the person subject to the notification and

the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights

notification made on 6 November 2020.

1. The prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic

objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded.

2. Further voting rights in Bilfinger SE may be acquired by share purchase

or other means in the next 12 months.

3. It is the intention to express opinions, deliberations and

recommendations to the Company and, thus, possibly to exert intluence on

the appointment or removal of members of the Company's managing and

supervisory bodies.

4. lt is the intention, subject to the Company's economic and strategic

needs, to achieve a significant change in the capital structure of

Bilfinger SE, in particular as regards the ratio between its equity and

debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting

rights, 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel) have been used.'

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Bilfinger SE

Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1

68163 Mannheim

Deutschland

Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

°