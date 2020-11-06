DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE




01.12.20 14:55
dpa-AFX

Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE


Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



01.12.2020 / 14:55


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, Großbrittanien, hat uns gemäß § 43


Abs. 1 WpHG am 30.11.2020 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw.


Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 06.11.2020 in


englischer Sprache über Folgendes informiert:



'Referring to the voting rights notification made on 6 November 2020


notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold of


voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 6 November 2020, the following


notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German


Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of


the person subject to the notification and


the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights


notification made on 6 November 2020.



1. The prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic


objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded.



2. Further voting rights in Bilfinger SE may be acquired by share purchase


or other means in the next 12 months.



3. It is the intention to express opinions, deliberations and


recommendations to the Company and, thus, possibly to exert intluence on


the appointment or removal of members of the Company's managing and


supervisory bodies.



4. lt is the intention, subject to the Company's economic and strategic


needs, to achieve a significant change in the capital structure of


Bilfinger SE, in particular as regards the ratio between its equity and


debt financing and the dividend policy.



5. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting


rights, 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel) have been used.'




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Bilfinger SE


Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1


68163 Mannheim


Deutschland


Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com





