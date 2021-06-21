Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)




23.06.21 15:30
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.


Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



23.06.2021 / 15:30


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading


Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law


dated


11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with


the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Befesa S.A.



24 June 2021



1. Details of the


Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,


Boulevard


Grande-Duchesse


Charlotte L-1330


Luxembourg Grand Duchy


of Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification: An


acquisition or disposal


of voting rights


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification obligation:


Corporation Financiera


Alba, S.A., Castello,


77; 28008-Madrid (Spain)


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.): Alba


Europe S.à r.l., 46A,


Avenue J.F. Kennedy,


L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS :


B 195061)


5. Date on which the


threshold was crossed or


reached: 21 June 2021


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation


(Art. 8 and 9 of the


Transparency Law):


% of % of voting Total Total


voting rights through of number of


rights financial both voting


attached instruments in % rights of


to shares (total of (7.A issuer


(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) +


7.A) 7.B)


Resulting situation on 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998


the date on which


threshold was crossed or


reached


Position of previous


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified details of the


resulting situation on the date


on which the threshold was


crossed or reached:


A: Voting rights attached to


shares


Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting


(if possible) voting rights


rights


Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect


Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of


the Transparen- the


Transparen- cy Law) Transparen-


cy Law) cy Law)


ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5-


.-


1-


%


SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1%


Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of


financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting


instrument on Period exercised/converted rights


date



Subtotal %


B1


Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of


financial tion Conversion cash voting voting


instrument date Period settlement rights rights



Subtotal B2 %


N Name % of voting Total of


rights both


% of voting through financial


rights


held by Instruments held


ultimate


controlling by ultimate Directly


person


or entity or controlling person control-


held led


directly by or entity or held by (use


any


subsidiary directly by any number(s)


if it


equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st


higher than equals or is column)


the


notifiable higher than the


threshold notifiable


threshold


1 Corporacion 5.1% -% 5.1%


Financiera Alba,


S.A..


2 Alba Europe S.à r.l. 5.1% -% 5.1% 1


9. In case of proxy voting:



N/A



10. Additional information:



Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which


voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A.. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100%


owned by Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares


are currently listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the


Madrid Stock Exchange.



The significant shareholders of Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A. are as


follow:



%Total voting rights % Direct (shares) % Indirect (shares) % Voting rights


through


financial instruments



BANCA MARCH, S.A. 15,022 15,022


MARCH DELGADO, JUAN 19,772 11,747 8,026


MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS 20,138 18,906 1,232


MARCH DE LA LASTRA, JUAN 7,084 5,838 1,091 0,155


MARCH JUAN, JUAN 4,454 3,096 1,255 4.454


MARCH JUAN, CATALINA 4,270 4,270


MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA 3,700 3,694 0,006



There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders.



Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March,


S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual


control over Banca March, S.A..



Company information



Company: Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61


ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com



Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1211270 23.06.2021



°






Bitte warten...