DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

europaweiten Verbreitung

23.06.2021 / 15:30

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading

Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law

dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with

the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

24 June 2021

1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification obligation:

Corporation Financiera

Alba, S.A., Castello,

77; 28008-Madrid (Spain)

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.): Alba

Europe S.à r.l., 46A,

Avenue J.F. Kennedy,

L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS :

B 195061)

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed or

reached: 21 June 2021

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation

(Art. 8 and 9 of the

Transparency Law):

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights through of number of

rights financial both voting

attached instruments in % rights of

to shares (total of (7.A issuer

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) +

7.A) 7.B)

Resulting situation on 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998

the date on which

threshold was crossed or

reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting

(if possible) voting rights

rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect

Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of

the Transparen- the

Transparen- cy Law) Transparen-

cy Law) cy Law)

ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5-

.-

1-

%

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1%

Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of

financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting

instrument on Period exercised/converted rights

date

Subtotal %

B1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of

financial tion Conversion cash voting voting

instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B2 %

N Name % of voting Total of

rights both

% of voting through financial

rights

held by Instruments held

ultimate

controlling by ultimate Directly

person

or entity or controlling person control-

held led

directly by or entity or held by (use

any

subsidiary directly by any number(s)

if it

equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st

higher than equals or is column)

the

notifiable higher than the

threshold notifiable

threshold

1 Corporacion 5.1% -% 5.1%

Financiera Alba,

S.A..

2 Alba Europe S.à r.l. 5.1% -% 5.1% 1

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10. Additional information:

Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which

voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A.. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100%

owned by Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares

are currently listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the

Madrid Stock Exchange.

The significant shareholders of Corporation Financiera Alba, S.A. are as

follow:

%Total voting rights % Direct (shares) % Indirect (shares) % Voting rights

through

financial instruments

BANCA MARCH, S.A. 15,022 15,022

MARCH DELGADO, JUAN 19,772 11,747 8,026

MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS 20,138 18,906 1,232

MARCH DE LA LASTRA, JUAN 7,084 5,838 1,091 0,155

MARCH JUAN, JUAN 4,454 3,096 1,255 4.454

MARCH JUAN, CATALINA 4,270 4,270

MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA 3,700 3,694 0,006

There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders.

Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March,

S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual

control over Banca March, S.A..

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

