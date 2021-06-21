DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

21.06.2021 / 13:00

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading

Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law

dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with

the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

21 June 2021

1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligation: INDUMENTA

PUERI, S.L., Malaga,

Spain

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.):

Global Portfolio

Investments, S.L.

(B-92709419)

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed

or reached: 17 June

2021

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation (Art. 8 and

9 of the Transparency

Law):

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights through of number of

rights financial both voting

attached instruments in % rights of

to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer

(total of + 7.B.2) 7.B)

7.A)

Resulting situation on 5.41% 0.00% 5.41% 39,999,998

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting

(if possible) voting rights

rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect

Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of

the Transparen- the

Transparen- cy Law) Transparen-

cy Law) cy Law)

ISIN LU1704650164 2,167,670 5-

.-

4-

1-

%

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,167,670 5.41%

Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of

financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting

instrument on Period exercised/converted rights

date

Subtotal B %

1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of

financial tion Conversion cash voting voting

instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2 %

Name- % of voting Total of

rights both

% of voting through financial

rights

held by Instruments held

ultimate

controlling by ultimate Directly

person

or entity or controlling person control-

held led

directly by or entity or held by (use

any

subsidiary if directly by any number(s)

it

equals or is subsidiary if it from 1st

higher than equals or is column)

the

notifiable higher than the

threshold notifiable

threshold

Indumenta Pueri, S.L. 5.41% -% 5.41%

Global Portfolio 5.41% -% 5.41%

Investments, S.L.

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

°