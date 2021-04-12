DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A.




12.04.21 12:17
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.


Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



12.04.2021 / 12:17


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading


Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law


dated


11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with


the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Befesa S.A.



12 April 2021



1. Details of the


Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,


Boulevard


Grande-Duchesse


Charlotte L-1330


Luxembourg Grand Duchy


of Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification: An


acquisition or disposal


of voting rights


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligation: Bestinver


Gestión, S.A. SGIIC


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.):


5. Date on which the


threshold was crossed


or reached: 7 April


2021


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to


the notification


obligation (Art. 8 and


9 of the Transparency


Law):


% of % of voting Total Total


voting rights through of number of


rights financial both voting


attached instruments in % rights of


to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer


(total of + 7.B.2) 7.B)


7.A)


Resulting situation on 4.999% 0.00% 4.999% 34,066,705


the date on which


threshold was crossed


or reached


Position of previous 7.49% 0.00% 7.49%


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified details of the


resulting situation on the date


on which the threshold was


crossed or reached:


A: Voting rights attached to


shares


Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting


(if possible) voting rights


rights


Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect


Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of


the Transparen- the


Transparency cy Law) Transparency


Law) Law)


ISIN LU1704650164 1,702,997 4.999%


SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,702,997 4.999%


Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of


financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting


instrument on Period exercised/converted rights


date



Subtotal B 0%


1


Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of


financial tion Conversion cash voting voting


instrument date Period settlement rights rights



Subtotal B 2 0%


Company information



Company: Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


L-1330 Luxembourg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61


ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



12.04.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1183560 12.04.2021



°






