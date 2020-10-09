DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

09.10.2020 / 17:50

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading

Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law

dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with

the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

9 October 2020

Notifications as of 6 October 2020 and 7 October 2020

1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligation: Norges

Bank, Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.):

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed

or reached: 6 October

2020

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation (Art. 8 and

9 of the Transparency

Law):

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights through of number of

rights financial both voting

attached instruments in % rights of

to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer

(total of + 7.B.2) 7.B)

7.A)

Resulting situation on 5.00% 0.00% 5.01% 34,066,705

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 4.98% 0.00% 4.99%

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting

(if possible) voting rights

rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect

Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of

the Transparen- the

Transparency cy Law) Transparency

Law) Law)

ISIN LU1704650164 1,706,726 5.00%

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,706,726 5.00%

Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of

financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting

instrument on Period exercised/converted rights

date

Equity: At any 2,141 0.00%

Lent time

Securities

Subtotal B 2,141 0.00%

1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of

financial tion Conversion cash voting voting

instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed

or reached: 7 October

2020

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation (Art. 8 and

9 of the Transparency

Law):

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights through of number of

rights financial both voting

attached instruments in % rights of

to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer

(total of + 7.B.2) 7.B)

7.A)

Resulting situation on 4.93% 0.05% 4.99% 34,066,705

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 5.00% 0.00% 5.01%

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting

(if possible) voting rights

rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect

Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of

the Transparen- the

Transparency cy Law) Transparency

Law) Law)

ISIN LU1704650164 1,681,135 4.93%

SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,681,135 4.93%

Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of

financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting

instrument on Period exercised/converted rights

date

Equity: At any 19,503 0.05%

Lent time

Securities

Subtotal B 19,503 0.05%

1

Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of

financial tion Conversion cash voting voting

instrument date Period settlement rights rights

Subtotal B 2

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

1140086 09.10.2020

