DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading
Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law
dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with
the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
5 October 2020
1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligation: Norges
Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed
or reached: 2 October
2020
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation (Art. 8 and
9 of the Transparency
Law):
% of % of voting Total Total
voting rights through of number of
rights financial both voting
attached instruments in % rights of
to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer
(total of + 7.B.2) 7.B)
7.A)
Resulting situation on 5.03% 0.01% 5.04% 34,066,705
the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous 4.97% 0.09% 5.06%
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting
(if possible) voting rights
rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect
Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of
the Transparen- the
Transparency cy Law) Transparency
Law) Law)
ISIN LU1704650164 1,715,054 5.03%
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,715,054 5.03%
Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of
financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting
instrument on Period exercised/converted rights
date
Equity: At any 3,857 0.01%
Lent time
Securities
Subtotal B 3,857 0.01%
1
Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of
financial tion Conversion cash voting voting
instrument date Period settlement rights rights
Subtotal B 2
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
