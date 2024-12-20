DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bayer":

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

07.06.2022 / 13:09

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

PLZ: 51373

Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.06.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,34 % 4,58 % 4,93 % 982424082

letzte 0,50 % 4,52 % 5,02 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

US0727303028 0 372157 0 % 0,04 %

DE000BAY0017 0 2996589 0 % 0,31 %

Summe 3368746 0,34 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

Right to Offen 927694 0,09 %

Recall

Right of Use Offen 1993610 0,20 %

Forward 25.01.2023 9744 0,0010 %

Call Option 20.12.2024 7245645 0,74 %

Future 17.06.2022 1849466 0,19 %

Call Warrant 18.02.2025 90533 0,01 %

Summe 12116692 1,23 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Future 20.12.2030 Bar 17132959 1,74 %

Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 5180881 0,53 %

Option

Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1218471 0,12 %

Swap 04.06.2032 Bar 1557246 0,16 %

Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2812636 0,29 %

Warrant

Call 31.03.2035 Bar 3117532 0,32 %

Option

Put 20.12.2030 Bar 1901774 0,19 %

Option

Summe 32921499 3,35 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

Management International

Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

Management Co., Ltd.

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % %

NNIP Holdings II B.V.

NN Investment Partners % % %

Holdings NV

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % %

SE

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %

Limited

Goldman Sachs % % %

International Bank

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Finance % % %

Corp International Ltd

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

GS Finance Corp. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %

Limited

Goldman Sachs % % %

International

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

IMD Holdings LLC % % %

United Capital Financial % % %

Partners, Inc.

United Capital Financial % % %

Advisers, LLC

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %

Americas Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %

Americas Holdings II LLC

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % %

L.P.

GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Folio Financial, Inc. % % %

Folio Investments Inc. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %

Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

Company, National

Association

The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

Company of Delaware

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

06.06.2022

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland

Internet: www.bayer.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1370117 07.06.2022

°