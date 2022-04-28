DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

02.05.22 16:37
dpa-AFX

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.


Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen


Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



02.05.2022 / 16:37


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as


'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer


of existing shares


to which voting


rights are


attachedii:


ADLER Group S.A.


1B, Heienhaff,


L-1736


Senningerberg,


Grand Duchy of


Luxembourg R.C.S.


Luxembourg: B


197554


2. Reason for the


notification


(please tick the


appropriate box or


boxes): [ ] An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights [ ] An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments [ ] An


event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights [X] Other


(please


specify)iii:


3. Details of


person subject to


the notification


obligationiv:


Name: City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


GLAS Trust London,


Corporation Limited United


Kingdom


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from


3.)v:



5. Date on which 1-


the threshold was 9-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 0-


4-


/-


2-


0-


2-


2


6. Total positions


of person(s)


subject to the


notification


obligation:


% of % of Total Total


voting voting of number of


rights rights both voting


atta- through in % rights of


ched financial (7.A issuervii


to instru- +


shares ments 7.B)


(total (total of


of 7.B.1 +


7.A) 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 117,510,233


on the date on %


which threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of 20.49 0.00 % 20.49 /


previous % %


notification (if


applicable)



7.


Noti-


fied


details


of the


resul-


ting


situati-


on on


the


date on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


crossed


or


reached-


viii:


A:


Voting


rights


atta-


ched to


shares


Class/- N- % of


type of u- vo-


shares m- ting


ISIN b- right-


code e- s


(if r


possibl- o-


e) f


v-


o-


t-


i-


n-


g


r-


i-


g-


h-


t-


s-


i-


x


Direct Indi- Direct Indi-


(Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect


of the (Art. of the (Art.


Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of


rency the rency the


Law) Trans- Law) Trans-


paren- paren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


% %


% %


% %


SUBTOTA- 0 0.00


L A %


(Direct


&


Indirec-


t)



B 1:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(a-


) of


the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of Expi- E- Num- % of


financi- rati- x- ber vo-


al on e- of ting


instru- datex r- vo- righ-


ment c- tin- ts


i- g


s- rig-


e- hts


/ tha-


C- t


o- may


n- be


v- ac-


e- qui-


r- red


s- if


i- the


o- in-


n str-


P- um-


e- ent


r- is


i- exe-


o- rci-


d- se-


x- d/


i con-


ver-


te-


d.


%


%


%


S- 0 0.00


U- %


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


with


similar


econo-


mic


effect


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(b-


) of


the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of E- E- P- N- % of


financi- x- x- h- u- vo-


al p- e- y- m- ting


instru- i- r- s- b- righ-


ment r- c- i- e- ts


a- i- c- r


t- s- a- o-


i- e- l f


o- / o- v-


n C- r o-


d- o- c- t-


a- n- a- i-


t- v- s- n-


e- e- h g


x r- s- r-


s- e- i-


i- t- g-


o- t- h-


n l- t-


P- e- s


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


%


%


%


S- 0 0.00


U- %


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2



8.


Informa-


tion in


relati-


on to


the


person


subject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion:


(please


tick


the


applica-


ble


box)


[X]


Person


subject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion is


not


control-


led by


any


natural


person


or


legal


entity


and


does


not


control


any


other


underta-


king(s)


holding


direct-


ly or


indi-


rectly


an


inte-


rest in


the


(underl-


ying)


issuer.-


xiii [


] Full


chain


of


control-


led


underta-


kings


through


which


the


voting


rights


and/or


the


financi-


al


instru-


ments


are


effec-


tively


held


star-


ting


with


the


ultima-


te


control-


ling


natural


person


or


legal


entity-


xiv


(please


provide


a


separa-


te


organi-


satio-


nal


chart


in case


of a


complex


structu-


re):


N° N- % of % of T- Di-


a- voting voting o- rect-


m- rights rights t- ly


e- held through a- con-


x- by financi- l trol-


v ultima- al o- led


te instru- f by


con- ments b- (use


trol- held by o- numbe-


ling ultimate t- r(s)


person control- h from


or ling 1st


entity person colum-


or or n)


held entity


direct- or held


ly by directly


any by any


subsi- subsidia-


diary ry if it


if it equals


equals or is


or is higher


higher than the


than notifia-


the ble


noti- thres-


fiable hold


thres-


hold


% % %


% % %


% % %


% % %


% % %



9. In


case of


proxy


voting:


The


proxy


holder


named


will


cease


to hold


% and


number


of


voting


rights


as of .



10.


Additio-


nal


informa-


tionxvi-


:


GLAS


Trust


Corpora-


tion


Limited


was


acting


as


trustee


and


securi-


ty


agent


of


Vonovia


Finance


BV and


held


24,082,-


663


shares


on its


behalf.


All


24,082,-


663


shares


have


been


trans-


ferred


to the


custody


account


of


Vonovia


SE.



Done at London, United Kingdom On 28/04/2022


Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and


is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person


or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the


voting rights;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the


person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention


of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the


collateral under these conditions;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if


that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of


the voting rights when the life interest is created;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law,


the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters


(a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of


those situations, the controlled undertaking;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law,


the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights


attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the


depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the


voting rights at his discretion;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law,


the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his


discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy


holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion (e.g. management companies).



v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.



viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



02.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1341377 02.05.2022



°






Bitte warten...