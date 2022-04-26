DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adler Group":

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen

Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

27.04.2022 / 18:13

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as

'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer

of existing shares

to which voting

rights are

attachedii:

Adler Group S.A.

1B, Heienhaff

L-1736

Senningerberg Grand

Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg:

B 197.554

2. Reason for the

notification

(please tick the

appropriate box or

boxes): [ ] An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights [ ] An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments [ ] An

event changing the

breakdown of voting

rights [X] Other

(please

specify)iii:

transfer of legal

title from trustee

to persons subject

to notification

obligation

3. Details of

person subject to

the notification

obligationiv:

Name: Vonovia SE City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Bochum,

Germany

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from

3.)v:

5. Date on which 19

the threshold was Apri-

crossed or l

reachedvi: 2022

6. Total positions

of person(s)

subject to the

notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of

7.B.1 +

7.B.2)

Resulting situation 20.49% 0.00% 20.4- 117,510,233

on the date on 9%

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of 20.49% 0.00% 20.4-

previous 9%

notification (if

applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tails

of

the

resul-

ting

situa-

tion

on

the

date

on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

cros-

sed

or

rea-

ched-

viii:

A:

Vo-

ting

right-

s

atta-

ched

to

sha-

res

Class- Number of % of

/type voting vo-

of rightsix ting

sha- right-

res s

ISIN

code

(if

possi-

ble)

Di- Indi- Direct Indi-

rect rect (Art. 8 rect

(Art. (Art. of the (Art.

8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of

the the rency the

Trans- Trans- Law) Trans-

paren- paren- paren-

cy cy cy

Law) Law) Law)

LU125- 24.082.71- 20.49- %

01544- 3 %

13

% %

% %

SUBTO- 24.082.71- 20.49-

TAL A 3 %

(Dire-

ct &

Indir-

ect)

B 1:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(a)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type Expi- E- Num- %

of rati- x- ber o-

finan- on e- of f

cial datex r- vo- v-

in- c- tin- o-

stru- i- g t-

ment s- rig- i-

e- hts n-

/ tha- g

C- t r-

o- may i-

n- be g-

v- ac- h-

e- qui- t-

r- red s

s- if

i- the

o- in-

n str-

P- um-

e- ent

r- is

i- exe-

o- rci-

d- se-

x- d/

i con-

ver-

te-

d.

%

%

S-

U-

B-

T-

O-

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

with

simi-

lar

econo-

mic

ef-

fect

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(b)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type E- E- P- N- %

of x- x- h- u- o-

finan- p- e- y- m- f

cial i- r- s- b- v-

in- r- c- i- e- o-

stru- a- i- c- r t-

ment t- s- a- o- i-

i- e- l f n-

o- / o- v- g

n C- r o- r-

d- o- c- t- i-

a- n- a- i- g-

t- v- s- n- h-

e- e- h g t-

x r- s- r- s

s- e- i-

i- t- g-

o- t- h-

n l- t-

P- e- s

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i- i

i

%

%

%

S- %

U-

B-

T-

O-

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

Informa-

tion in

relati-

on to

the

person

subject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion:

(please

tick

the

applica-

ble

box)

[x]

Person

subject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion is

not

control-

led by

any

natural

person

or

legal

entity

and

does

not

control

any

other

underta-

king(s)

holding

direct-

ly or

indi-

rectly

an

inte-

rest in

the

(underl-

ying)

issuer.-

xiii [

] Full

chain

of

control-

led

underta-

kings

through

which

the

voting

rights

and/or

the

financi-

al

instru-

ments

are

effec-

tively

held

star-

ting

with

the

ultima-

te

control-

ling

natural

person

or

legal

entity-

xiv

(please

provide

a

separa-

te

organi-

satio-

nal

chart

in case

of a

complex

structu-

re):

N° N- % of % of T- Di-

a- voting voting o- rect-

m- rights rights t- ly

e- held through a- con-

x- by financi- l trol-

v ultima- al o- led

te instru- f by

con- ments b- (use

trol- held by o- numbe-

ling ultimate t- r(s)

person control- h from

or ling 1st

entity person colum-

or or n)

held entity

direct- or held

ly by directly

any by any

subsi- subsidia-

diary ry if it

if it equals

equals or is

or is higher

higher than the

than notifia-

the ble

noti- thres-

fiable hold

thres-

hold

% % %

% % %

% % %

% % %

% % %

9. In

case of

proxy

voting:

The

proxy

holder

named

will

cease

to hold

% and

number

of

voting

rights

as of .

10.

Additio-

nal

informa-

tionxvi-

:

The

24,082,-

663

shares

pre-

viously

held by

the

securi-

ty

agent

on

behalf

of

Vonovia

Finance

BV have

been

trans-

ferred

to the

custody

account

of

Vonovia

SE.

Done at Bochum, Germany On 26 April 2022

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national

legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the

applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or

underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,

domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,

changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of

financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural

person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights

in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;

or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of

the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific

circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,

entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard

form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in

concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article

9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of

the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is

entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or

legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting

rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person

or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of

exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral

under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that

person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the

shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting

rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the

controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a

notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)

to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those

situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the

deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached

to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the

shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his

discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the

proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and

the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the

latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management

companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the

Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the

counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9

of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder

is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings

(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on

which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered

the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the

corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,

including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights

are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it

is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new

holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached

'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the

voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -

if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when

right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this

period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting

rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the

Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either

controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option

applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the

cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached

and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the

market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of

multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments

are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving

a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free

row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the

control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control

chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held

voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the

notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those

persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial

instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights

and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented

irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest

applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.adler-group.com

