DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




09.03.22 09:30
dpa-AFX

Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.


Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



09.03.2022 / 09:30


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent to the


relevant issuer and to the


CSSF)i


1. Identity of the issuer or


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are attachedii:


Adler Group S.A. 1B,


Heienhaff L-1736


Senningerberg Grand Duchy of


Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg:


B 197.554


2. Reason for the


notification (please tick the


appropriate box or boxes):


[X] An acquisition or


disposal of voting rights [ ]


An acquisition or disposal of


financial instruments [ ] An


event changing the breakdown


of voting rights [ ] Other


(please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject


to the notification


obligationiv:


GLAS Trust Corporation City and


Limited country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


London,


United


Kingdom


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if different


from 3.)v: Aggregate Holdings


Invest S.A.


5. Date on which the 22/02/2022


threshold was crossed or


reachedvi:


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of voting To- Total


voting rights tal number of


rights through of voting


atta- financial both rights of


ched to instruments in % issuervii


shares (total of (7.A


(total 7.B.1 + +


of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)


Resulting situation on the 20.49% 0.00% 20.4- 117,510,233


date on which threshold was 9%


crossed or reached


Position of previous


notification (if applicable)


7. Notified


details of the


resulting


situation on the


date on which


the threshold


was crossed or


reachedviii:


A: Voting rights


attached to


shares


Class/type of Number of % of voting


shares ISIN code voting rights


(if possible) rightsix


Direct (Art. 8 Indirect Direct Indi-


of the (Art. 9 of (Art. rect


Transparency the 8 of (Art. 9


Law) Transparen- the of the


cy Law) Trans- Transpa-


paren- rency


cy Law)


Law)


LU1250154413 24,082,663 20.49% %


% %


% %


SUBTOTAL A 24,082,663 20.49 %


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1: Financial


Instruments


according to


Art. 12(1)(a) of


the Transparency


Law


Type of Expiration Exer- Number of %


financial datex cise/ voting rights of


instrument Con- that may be vo-


versi- acquired if the tin-


on instrument is g


Peri- exercised/ rig-


odxi converted. hts


%


%


%


SUBTO- %


TAL


B.1



B 2: Financial


Instruments with


similar economic


effect according


to Art. 12(1)(b)


of the


Transparency Law


Type of Expiration Exer- Physi- Number %


financial datex cise/ cal or of of


instrument Con- cash voting vo-


versi- settle- rights tin-


on ment- g


Peri- xii rig-


odxi hts


%


%


%


SUBTOT- %


AL B.2



8. Information in relation to


the person subject to the


notification obligation: (please


tick the applicable box) [X]


Person subject to the


notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person


or legal entity and does not


control any other undertaking(s)


holding directly or indirectly


an interest in the (underlying)


issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of


controlled undertakings through


which the voting rights and/or


the financial instruments are


effectively held starting with


the ultimate controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a separate


organisational chart in case of


a complex structure):


No. N- % of % of voting T- Directly


a- voting rights o- control-


m- rights through t- led by


e- held by financial a- (use


x- ultimate instruments l number(s)


v control- held by o- from 1st


ling ultimate f column)


person or controlling b-


entity or person or o-


held entity or t-


directly held h


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


1 % % N/A


2 % % 1


3 % % 2


4 % % 3


5 % % 4



9. In case of proxy voting: The


proxy holder named will cease to


hold % and number of voting


rights as of .



10. Additional informationxvi:


GLAS Trust Corporation Limited


is acting as trustee and


security agent and holds


24,082,663 shares on behalf of


Vonovia Finance B.V


Done at London On 08/03/2022


Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is


entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or


legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting


rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person


or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of


exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral


under these conditions;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that


person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the


shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting


rights when the life interest is created;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the


controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)


to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those


situations, the controlled undertaking;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the


deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the


shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the


proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and


the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the


latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management


companies).



v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.



viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1297805 09.03.2022



°






