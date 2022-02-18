DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aareal Bank AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

18.02.22 19:00
dpa-AFX

Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Aareal Bank AG


Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



18.02.2022 / 19:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA)


hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 17. Februar 2022 im Zusammenhang mit der


Überschreitung der 10%-Schwelle vom 26. Januar 2022 über Folgendes


informiert:



1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the


notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG did


not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the


context of client facilitation.



2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights


in Aareal Bank AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.



3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the


management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of


Aareal Bank AG.



4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the


capital structure of Aareal Bank AG, in particular not of the ratio


between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the


notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG


resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The


increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley


own funds.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.02.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG


Paulinenstr. 15


65189 Wiesbaden


Deutschland


Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1282841 18.02.2022



°






Bitte warten...