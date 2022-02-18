DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aareal Bank AG (deutsch)
18.02.22 19:00
dpa-AFX
Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
18.02.2022 / 19:00
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA)
hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 17. Februar 2022 im Zusammenhang mit der
Überschreitung der 10%-Schwelle vom 26. Januar 2022 über Folgendes
informiert:
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the
notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG did
not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the
context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights
in Aareal Bank AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the
management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of
Aareal Bank AG.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the
capital structure of Aareal Bank AG, in particular not of the ratio
between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the
notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG
resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The
increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley
own funds.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Deutschland
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,02 €
|28,10 €
|-0,08 €
|-0,28%
|18.02./18:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005408116
|540811
|30,10 €
|18,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,02 €
|-0,28%
|18:37
|München
|28,06 €
|+0,43%
|08:00
|Hannover
|28,06 €
|+0,36%
|08:14
|Hamburg
|28,06 €
|+0,21%
|08:14
|Stuttgart
|28,02 €
|-0,07%
|19:45
|Berlin
|28,08 €
|-0,07%
|19:32
|Frankfurt
|28,06 €
|-0,21%
|08:08
|Xetra
|28,10 €
|-0,35%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|28,00 €
|-0,36%
|19:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,99 $
|-3,06%
|04.02.22
