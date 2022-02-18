DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aareal Bank AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aareal Bank":

Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

18.02.2022 / 19:00

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA)

hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 17. Februar 2022 im Zusammenhang mit der

Überschreitung der 10%-Schwelle vom 26. Januar 2022 über Folgendes

informiert:

1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the

notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG did

not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the

context of client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights

in Aareal Bank AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the

management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of

Aareal Bank AG.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the

capital structure of Aareal Bank AG, in particular not of the ratio

between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the

notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG

resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The

increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley

own funds.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

18.02.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland

Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1282841 18.02.2022

°