DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aareal Bank AG (deutsch)

Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA)
hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 14. Dezember 2021 im Zusammenhang mit der
Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle
vom 25. November 2021 über Folgendes informiert:
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the
notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG did not
serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of
client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in
Aareal Bank AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the
management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of
Aareal Bank AG.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the
capital structure of Aareal Bank AG, in particular not of the ratio between
equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the
notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG
resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The
increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own
funds.
