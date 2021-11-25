DGAP-Stimmrechte: Aareal Bank AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aareal Bank":

16.12.2021 / 19:00

Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA)

hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 14. Dezember 2021 im Zusammenhang mit der

Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle

vom 25. November 2021 über Folgendes informiert:

1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the

notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG did not

serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of

client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in

Aareal Bank AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the

management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of

Aareal Bank AG.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the

capital structure of Aareal Bank AG, in particular not of the ratio between

equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the

notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Aareal Bank AG

resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The

increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own

funds.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland

Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

