DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)

01.10.18 17:48
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
01.10.2018 / 17:48
On 1 October 2018 Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland, submitted
a voting rights notification according to Article 43, Section 1 WpHG to ADVA
Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker,
Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:
'On 25 September 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the
German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 20% in the voting rights
of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 20.25%
(10,104,243 voting rights) as of 19 September 2018. With respect to such
notification we hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German
Securities Trading Act as follows:
1. Teleios Capital Partners LLC is an investment fund that invests funds on
behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying party aims at
generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue strategic
objectives.
2. Teleios Capital Partners LLC may purchase or otherwise acquire on behalf
of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE
within the next twelve months depending on the share price.
3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of
the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.
4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure
of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of
equity to debt or the dividend policy.
5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use
of funds held by Teleios Capital Partners LLC on behalf of its investors.'
Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 1 October 2018
ADVA Optical Networking SE
The Management Board
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Deutschland
Internet: www.advaoptical.com
729365 01.10.2018
