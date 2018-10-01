DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

01.10.2018 / 17:48

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

On 1 October 2018 Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland, submitted

a voting rights notification according to Article 43, Section 1 WpHG to ADVA

Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker,

Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'On 25 September 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the

German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 20% in the voting rights

of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 20.25%

(10,104,243 voting rights) as of 19 September 2018. With respect to such

notification we hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German

Securities Trading Act as follows:

1. Teleios Capital Partners LLC is an investment fund that invests funds on

behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying party aims at

generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue strategic

objectives.

2. Teleios Capital Partners LLC may purchase or otherwise acquire on behalf

of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE

within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of

the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure

of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of

equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use

of funds held by Teleios Capital Partners LLC on behalf of its investors.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 1 October 2018

ADVA Optical Networking SE

The Management Board

01.10.2018

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Deutschland

Internet: www.advaoptical.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

729365 01.10.2018

