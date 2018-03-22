Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)




22.03.18 22:25
dpa-AFX

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE


ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



22.03.2018 / 22:25


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Publication of a notification pursuant to Articles 43, Section 2, 40,


Section 1 sent. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the


objective of Europe-wide Distribution



On 20 March 2018, Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Grand


Cayman, Cayman Islands, submitted a voting rights notification according to


Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3,


98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:



'On 12 March 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the German


Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10.01% in the voting rights of


ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.01% (4'978'894


voting rights) as of 7 March 2018. With respect to such notification we


hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities


Trading Act as follows:



1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment firm that


invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying


party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue


strategic objectives.



2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise


acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical


Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.



3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of


the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.



4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure


of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of


equity to debt or the dividend policy.



5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use


of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of


its investors.'



Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 22 March 2018



ADVA Optical Networking SE


The Management Board




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.03.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE


Märzenquelle 1-3


98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker


Deutschland


Internet: www.advaoptical.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



667913 22.03.2018



°






Aktuell
Starkes Kaufsignal - 17.700% in 2 Jahren
Neuer 591% Zink Aktientip nach 2.104% und 17.700%  
 
Kootenay Zinc Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,40 € 5,80 € -0,40 € -6,90% 22.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005103006 510300 11,09 € 4,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,36 € -6,86%  22.03.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,20 $ -2,96%  19.03.18
Hannover 5,67 € -2,99%  22.03.18
Düsseldorf 5,665 € -3,00%  22.03.18
Hamburg 5,67 € -3,16%  22.03.18
Berlin 5,60 € -4,76%  22.03.18
Xetra 5,40 € -6,90%  22.03.18
Stuttgart 5,35 € -7,12%  22.03.18
Frankfurt 5,385 € -7,16%  22.03.18
München 5,39 € -9,18%  22.03.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal - 978% Wachstum - Kursfeuerwerk. Neuer Cannabis Hot Stock nach 161.765% mit Cannabis Wheaton und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Quadron Cannatech Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6769 Adva ein Diamant am Investore. 22.03.18
1262 ADVA - unterhaltsam und kon. 06.03.18
5 Löschung 31.07.17
1197 ADVA AG Optical Networking. 30.05.16
2 Löschung 29.02.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...