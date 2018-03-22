DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
22.03.2018 / 22:25
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of a notification pursuant to Articles 43, Section 2, 40,
Section 1 sent. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the
objective of Europe-wide Distribution
On 20 March 2018, Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Grand
Cayman, Cayman Islands, submitted a voting rights notification according to
Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3,
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:
'On 12 March 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the German
Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10.01% in the voting rights of
ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.01% (4'978'894
voting rights) as of 7 March 2018. With respect to such notification we
hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities
Trading Act as follows:
1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment firm that
invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying
party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue
strategic objectives.
2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise
acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical
Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.
3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of
the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.
4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure
of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of
equity to debt or the dividend policy.
5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use
of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of
its investors.'
Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 22 March 2018
ADVA Optical Networking SE
The Management Board
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
