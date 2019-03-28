DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger
Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
04.04.2019 / 12:47
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
4 April 2019
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to
the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on
requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency
Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
1. Details of
the Issuer:
ADO PROPERTIES
S.A. Société
anonyme 1B
Heienhaff,
L-1736
Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg RCS
Luxembourg:
B197554 LEI:
391200OYYFJ3DWAM-
EC69 ISIN:
LU1250154413
2. Reason for
the
notification:
An acquisition
or disposal of
voting rights
3. Details of
person subject
to the
notification
obligation:
Name: Stichting
PGGM Depositary,
City and country
of registered
office: Zeist,
the Netherlands
4. Full name of
shareholder(s)
(if different
from 3.):
Not applicable.
5. Date on which
the threshold
was crossed or
reached:
28 March 2019
6. Total
positions of
person(s)
subject to the
notification
obligation (Art.
8 and 9 of the
Transparency
Law):
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuer
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting 5.05% 0% 5.05- 44.130.757
situation on the %
date on which
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of N/A N/A N/A
previous
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified
details of the
resulting
situation on the
date on which
the threshold
was crossed or
reached:
A: Voting rights
attached to
shares
Class/type of Number of % of
shares ISIN code voting vo-
(if possible) rights ting
righ-
ts
Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-
the Transparency rect rect rect
Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art
of the 8 of 9 of
Trans- the the
paren- Tran- Tran-
cy spa- spa-
Law) ren- ren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
2.229.152 5.05-
%
SUBTOTAL A 2.229.152 5.05-
(Direct & %
Indirect)
B 1: Financial
Instruments
according to
Art. 12(1)(a) of
the Transparency
Law
Not applicable.
B 2: Financial
Instruments with
similar economic
effect according
to Art. 12(1)(b)
of the
Transparency Law
Not applicable.
8. Information
in relation to
the person
subject to the
notification
obligation:
Person subject
to the
notification
obligation is
not controlled
by any natural
person or legal
entity and does
not control any
other
undertaking(s)
holding directly
or indirectly an
interest in the
(underlying)
issuer.
9. In case of
proxy voting:
Not applicable.
10. Additional
information:
PGGM
Vermogensbeheer
B.V. is the fund
manager of the
mentioned fund
under 3, which
is a Dutch fund
for joint
account. All
assets of the
funds are held
by Stichting
PGGM Depositary
(as title
holder).
Therefore the
shareholder is
Stichting PGGM
Depositary.
Company information:
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller
E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin
Internet: https://www.ado.properties
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
