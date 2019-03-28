Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




04.04.19 12:48
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger


Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



04.04.2019 / 12:47


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ADO PROPERTIES S.A.


Société anonyme


1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg: B197554




4 April 2019



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to


the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on


requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency


Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



1. Details of


the Issuer:


ADO PROPERTIES


S.A. Société


anonyme 1B


Heienhaff,


L-1736


Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of


Luxembourg RCS


Luxembourg:


B197554 LEI:


391200OYYFJ3DWAM-


EC69 ISIN:


LU1250154413


2. Reason for


the


notification:


An acquisition


or disposal of


voting rights


3. Details of


person subject


to the


notification


obligation:


Name: Stichting


PGGM Depositary,


City and country


of registered


office: Zeist,


the Netherlands


4. Full name of


shareholder(s)


(if different


from 3.):


Not applicable.


5. Date on which


the threshold


was crossed or


reached:


28 March 2019


6. Total


positions of


person(s)


subject to the


notification


obligation (Art.


8 and 9 of the


Transparency


Law):


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuer


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting 5.05% 0% 5.05- 44.130.757


situation on the %


date on which


threshold was


crossed or


reached


Position of N/A N/A N/A


previous


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified


details of the


resulting


situation on the


date on which


the threshold


was crossed or


reached:


A: Voting rights


attached to


shares


Class/type of Number of % of


shares ISIN code voting vo-


(if possible) rights ting


righ-


ts


Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-


the Transparency rect rect rect


Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art


of the 8 of 9 of


Trans- the the


paren- Tran- Tran-


cy spa- spa-


Law) ren- ren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


2.229.152 5.05-


%



SUBTOTAL A 2.229.152 5.05-


(Direct & %


Indirect)


B 1: Financial


Instruments


according to


Art. 12(1)(a) of


the Transparency


Law


Not applicable.


B 2: Financial


Instruments with


similar economic


effect according


to Art. 12(1)(b)


of the


Transparency Law


Not applicable.


8. Information


in relation to


the person


subject to the


notification


obligation:


Person subject


to the


notification


obligation is


not controlled


by any natural


person or legal


entity and does


not control any


other


undertaking(s)


holding directly


or indirectly an


interest in the


(underlying)


issuer.


9. In case of


proxy voting:


Not applicable.


10. Additional


information:


PGGM


Vermogensbeheer


B.V. is the fund


manager of the


mentioned fund


under 3, which


is a Dutch fund


for joint


account. All


assets of the


funds are held


by Stichting


PGGM Depositary


(as title


holder).


Therefore the


shareholder is


Stichting PGGM


Depositary.


Company information:



ADO PROPERTIES S.A.


1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg: B197554



LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


ISIN: LU1250154413


Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller


E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin


Internet: https://www.ado.properties




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.04.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



796005 04.04.2019



°






