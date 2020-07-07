DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 07.07.2020, 10:09 Uhr CET/CEST - ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 07.07.2020, 10:09 Uhr CET/CEST - ADO

Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

08.07.2020 / 10:04

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings

pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on

transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law'

and 'the Transparency Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

(to be sent to the relevant

issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which

voting rights are attachedii:

ADO Properties S.A. 1B

Heienhaff, L-1736

Senningerberg, Luxembourg;

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for the notification

(please tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An

acquisition or disposal of

voting rights An acquisition

or disposal of financial

instruments An event changing

the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject

to the notification

obligationiv:

Name: Günther Walcher Monte City and

Carlo, Monaco country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.)v:

Aggregate Holdings S.A.

5. Date on which the threshold 06/0-

was crossed or reachedvi: 7/20-

20

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of voting To- Total

voting rights tal number of

rights through of voting

atta- financial both rights of

ched to instruments in % issuervii

shares (total of (7.A

(total 7.B.1 + +

of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)

Resulting situation on the 22.5 % % 22.5 73,966,539

date on which threshold was %

crossed or reached

Position of previous % % % [IMAGE]

notification (if applicable)

7.

Notified

details

of the

resulting

situation

on the

date on

which the

threshold

was

crossed

or

reached-

viii:

A: Voting

rights

attached

to shares

Class/ty- Number of % of voting

pe of voting rights

shares rightsix

ISIN code

(if

possible)

Direct Indi- Di- Indirect

(Art. 8 rect rect (Art. 9 of

of the (Art. (Art. the

Transpa- 9 of 8 of Transparency

rency the the Law)

Law) Trans- Trans-

paren- paren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU1250154- 16,638,982 22.5 % %

413

% %

% %

SUBTOTAL 16,638,982 22.5 %

A (Direct

&

Indirect)

B 1:

Financial

Instru-

ments

according

to Art.

12(1)(a)

of the

Transpa-

rency Law

Type of Expira- Exer- Number of %

financial tion ci- voting of

instru- datex se/ rights that vo-

ment Con- may be ti-

ver- acquired if ng

sion the ri-

Peri- instrument gh-

odxi is ts

exercised/

converted.

%

%

%

SUBT- %

OTAL

B.1

B 2:

Financial

Instru-

ments

with

similar

economic

effect

according

to Art.

12(1)(b)

of the

Transpa-

rency Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %

financial pi- ci- si- ber of

instru- ra- se/ cal of vo-

ment ti- Con- or vo- ti-

on ver- cash tin- ng

da- sion sett- g ri-

te- Peri- le- rig- gh-

x odxi ment- hts ts

xii

%

%

%

SUBT- %

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation

to the person subject to the

notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable

box) Person subject to the

notification obligation is

not controlled by any

natural person or legal

entity and does not control

any other undertaking(s)

holding directly or

indirectly an interest in

the (underlying) issuer.xiii

X Full chain of controlled

undertakings through which

the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are

effectively held starting

with the ultimate

controlling natural person

or legal entityxiv (please

provide a separate

organisational chart in case

of a complex structure):

N° N- % of % of voting To- Directly

a- voting rights tal control-

m- rights through of led by

e- held by financial both (use

x- ultimate instruments number(s)

v control- held by from 1st

ling ultimate column)

person or controlling

entity or person or

held entity or

directly held

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

1 G- 22.5 % % 22.5

ü- %

n-

t-

h-

e-

r

W-

a-

l-

c-

h-

e-

r

2 M- 22.5 % % 22.5 1

e- %

d-

e-

o-

n

S-

.-

a-

.-

r-

.-

l-

.

3 L- 22.5 % % 22.5 2

a- %

v-

i-

n-

i-

a

B-

.-

V-

.

4 A- 22.5 % % 22.5 3

g- %

g-

r-

e-

g-

a-

t-

e

H-

o-

l-

d-

i-

n-

g-

s

S-

.-

A-

.

% % %

9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will

cease to hold w % and number

of voting rights as of .

10. Additional

informationxvi:

Rectification of the

Aggregate Holdings S.A.

notification of July 6,

2020.

Done at Luxembourg On 07/07/2020

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national

legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the

applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or

underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,

domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,

changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of

financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural

person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights

in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;

or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of

the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific

circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,

entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard

form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in

concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article

9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of

the persons who should be mentioned:

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law,

the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and

is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person

or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the

voting rights;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law,

the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the

person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention

of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the

collateral under these conditions;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law,

the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if

that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached

to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of

the voting rights when the life interest is created;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law,

the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a

notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters

(a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of

those situations, the controlled undertaking;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law,

the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights

attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the

depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the

voting rights at his discretion;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law,

the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law,

the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his

discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy

holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his

discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the

Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the

counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9

of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder

is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings

(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on

which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered

the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the

corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,

including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights

are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it

is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new

holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached

'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the

voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -

if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when

right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this

period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting

rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the

Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either

controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option

applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the

cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached

and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the

market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of

multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments

are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving

a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free

row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the

control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control

chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held

voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the

notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those

persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial

instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights

and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented

irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest

applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

