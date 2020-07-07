Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




08.07.20 10:04
dpa-AFX

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 07.07.2020, 10:09 Uhr CET/CEST - ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 07.07.2020, 10:09 Uhr CET/CEST - ADO


Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



08.07.2020 / 10:04


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings


Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings


pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on


transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law'


and 'the Transparency Regulation')



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS


(to be sent to the relevant


issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are attachedii:


ADO Properties S.A. 1B


Heienhaff, L-1736


Senningerberg, Luxembourg;


LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


2. Reason for the notification


(please tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or disposal of


voting rights An acquisition


or disposal of financial


instruments An event changing


the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject


to the notification


obligationiv:


Name: Günther Walcher Monte City and


Carlo, Monaco country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


4. Full name of shareholder(s)


(if different from 3.)v:


Aggregate Holdings S.A.


5. Date on which the threshold 06/0-


was crossed or reachedvi: 7/20-


20


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of voting To- Total


voting rights tal number of


rights through of voting


atta- financial both rights of


ched to instruments in % issuervii


shares (total of (7.A


(total 7.B.1 + +


of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)


Resulting situation on the 22.5 % % 22.5 73,966,539


date on which threshold was %


crossed or reached


Position of previous % % % [IMAGE]


notification (if applicable)


7.


Notified


details


of the


resulting


situation


on the


date on


which the


threshold


was


crossed


or


reached-


viii:


A: Voting


rights


attached


to shares


Class/ty- Number of % of voting


pe of voting rights


shares rightsix


ISIN code


(if


possible)


Direct Indi- Di- Indirect


(Art. 8 rect rect (Art. 9 of


of the (Art. (Art. the


Transpa- 9 of 8 of Transparency


rency the the Law)


Law) Trans- Trans-


paren- paren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


LU1250154- 16,638,982 22.5 % %


413


% %


% %


SUBTOTAL 16,638,982 22.5 %


A (Direct


&


Indirect)



B 1:


Financial


Instru-


ments


according


to Art.


12(1)(a)


of the


Transpa-


rency Law


Type of Expira- Exer- Number of %


financial tion ci- voting of


instru- datex se/ rights that vo-


ment Con- may be ti-


ver- acquired if ng


sion the ri-


Peri- instrument gh-


odxi is ts


exercised/


converted.


%


%


%


SUBT- %


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financial


Instru-


ments


with


similar


economic


effect


according


to Art.


12(1)(b)


of the


Transpa-


rency Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %


financial pi- ci- si- ber of


instru- ra- se/ cal of vo-


ment ti- Con- or vo- ti-


on ver- cash tin- ng


da- sion sett- g ri-


te- Peri- le- rig- gh-


x odxi ment- hts ts


xii


%


%


%


SUBT- %


OTAL


B.2




8. Information in relation


to the person subject to the


notification obligation:


(please tick the applicable


box) Person subject to the


notification obligation is


not controlled by any


natural person or legal


entity and does not control


any other undertaking(s)


holding directly or


indirectly an interest in


the (underlying) issuer.xiii


X Full chain of controlled


undertakings through which


the voting rights and/or the


financial instruments are


effectively held starting


with the ultimate


controlling natural person


or legal entityxiv (please


provide a separate


organisational chart in case


of a complex structure):


N° N- % of % of voting To- Directly


a- voting rights tal control-


m- rights through of led by


e- held by financial both (use


x- ultimate instruments number(s)


v control- held by from 1st


ling ultimate column)


person or controlling


entity or person or


held entity or


directly held


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


1 G- 22.5 % % 22.5


ü- %


n-


t-


h-


e-


r


W-


a-


l-


c-


h-


e-


r


2 M- 22.5 % % 22.5 1


e- %


d-


e-


o-


n


S-


.-


a-


.-


r-


.-


l-


.


3 L- 22.5 % % 22.5 2


a- %


v-


i-


n-


i-


a


B-


.-


V-


.


4 A- 22.5 % % 22.5 3


g- %


g-


r-


e-


g-


a-


t-


e


H-


o-


l-


d-


i-


n-


g-


s


S-


.-


A-


.


% % %



9. In case of proxy voting:


The proxy holder named will


cease to hold w % and number


of voting rights as of .



10. Additional


informationxvi:


Rectification of the


Aggregate Holdings S.A.


notification of July 6,


2020.


Done at Luxembourg On 07/07/2020



Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and


is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person


or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the


voting rights;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the


person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention


of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the


collateral under these conditions;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if


that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of


the voting rights when the life interest is created;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law,


the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters


(a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of


those situations, the controlled undertaking;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law,


the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights


attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the


depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the


voting rights at his discretion;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law,


the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law,


the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his


discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy


holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion (e.g. management companies).




v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.


viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



08.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1088733 08.07.2020



°






Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock mit neuem Allzeithoch - Massives Kaufsignal - 800% Wachstum. Fintech Aktientip besser als PayPal, Netcents und Wirecard


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADO Properties


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,06 € 24,20 € -0,14 € -0,58% 08.07./11:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 41,80 € 13,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,02 € -0,08%  12:02
Hamburg 24,06 € +3,17%  08:09
Hannover 24,06 € +3,17%  08:10
Düsseldorf 23,90 € +2,31%  08:21
München 23,88 € +2,31%  08:01
Stuttgart 24,12 € +1,09%  11:30
Berlin 23,88 € +0,84%  08:01
Xetra 24,06 € -0,58%  11:45
Frankfurt 24,18 € -1,39%  10:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Aktientip mit bahnbrechender Übernahme. Börsenstars Len De Melt's neuer Gold Hot Stock nach 520 Mio $ mit Norsemont

Lida Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
540 ADO Properties S.A. 07.07.20
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...