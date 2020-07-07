DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 07.07.2020, 10:09 Uhr CET/CEST - ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings
pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on
transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law'
and 'the Transparency Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
(to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the issuer or
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are attachedii:
ADO Properties S.A. 1B
Heienhaff, L-1736
Senningerberg, Luxembourg;
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the notification
(please tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or disposal of
voting rights An acquisition
or disposal of financial
instruments An event changing
the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject
to the notification
obligationiv:
Name: Günther Walcher Monte City and
Carlo, Monaco country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)v:
Aggregate Holdings S.A.
5. Date on which the threshold 06/0-
was crossed or reachedvi: 7/20-
20
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of voting To- Total
voting rights tal number of
rights through of voting
atta- financial both rights of
ched to instruments in % issuervii
shares (total of (7.A
(total 7.B.1 + +
of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)
Resulting situation on the 22.5 % % 22.5 73,966,539
date on which threshold was %
crossed or reached
Position of previous % % % [IMAGE]
notification (if applicable)
7.
Notified
details
of the
resulting
situation
on the
date on
which the
threshold
was
crossed
or
reached-
viii:
A: Voting
rights
attached
to shares
Class/ty- Number of % of voting
pe of voting rights
shares rightsix
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indi- Di- Indirect
(Art. 8 rect rect (Art. 9 of
of the (Art. (Art. the
Transpa- 9 of 8 of Transparency
rency the the Law)
Law) Trans- Trans-
paren- paren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
LU1250154- 16,638,982 22.5 % %
413
% %
% %
SUBTOTAL 16,638,982 22.5 %
A (Direct
&
Indirect)
B 1:
Financial
Instru-
ments
according
to Art.
12(1)(a)
of the
Transpa-
rency Law
Type of Expira- Exer- Number of %
financial tion ci- voting of
instru- datex se/ rights that vo-
ment Con- may be ti-
ver- acquired if ng
sion the ri-
Peri- instrument gh-
odxi is ts
exercised/
converted.
%
%
%
SUBT- %
OTAL
B.1
B 2:
Financial
Instru-
ments
with
similar
economic
effect
according
to Art.
12(1)(b)
of the
Transpa-
rency Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %
financial pi- ci- si- ber of
instru- ra- se/ cal of vo-
ment ti- Con- or vo- ti-
on ver- cash tin- ng
da- sion sett- g ri-
te- Peri- le- rig- gh-
x odxi ment- hts ts
xii
%
%
%
SUBT- %
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation
to the person subject to the
notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable
box) Person subject to the
notification obligation is
not controlled by any
natural person or legal
entity and does not control
any other undertaking(s)
holding directly or
indirectly an interest in
the (underlying) issuer.xiii
X Full chain of controlled
undertakings through which
the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are
effectively held starting
with the ultimate
controlling natural person
or legal entityxiv (please
provide a separate
organisational chart in case
of a complex structure):
N° N- % of % of voting To- Directly
a- voting rights tal control-
m- rights through of led by
e- held by financial both (use
x- ultimate instruments number(s)
v control- held by from 1st
ling ultimate column)
person or controlling
entity or person or
held entity or
directly held
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
1 G- 22.5 % % 22.5
ü- %
n-
t-
h-
e-
r
W-
a-
l-
c-
h-
e-
r
2 M- 22.5 % % 22.5 1
e- %
d-
e-
o-
n
S-
.-
a-
.-
r-
.-
l-
.
3 L- 22.5 % % 22.5 2
a- %
v-
i-
n-
i-
a
B-
.-
V-
.
4 A- 22.5 % % 22.5 3
g- %
g-
r-
e-
g-
a-
t-
e
H-
o-
l-
d-
i-
n-
g-
s
S-
.-
A-
.
% % %
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will
cease to hold w % and number
of voting rights as of .
10. Additional
informationxvi:
Rectification of the
Aggregate Holdings S.A.
notification of July 6,
2020.
Done at Luxembourg On 07/07/2020
Notes
i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national
legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the
applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.
ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or
underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,
domestic number identity).
iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,
changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of
financial instruments) or acting in concert.
iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural
person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights
in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;
or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of
the Transparency Law.
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific
circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,
entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard
form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in
concert.
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article
9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of
the persons who should be mentioned:
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law,
the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and
is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person
or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the
voting rights;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law,
the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the
person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention
of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the
collateral under these conditions;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law,
the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if
that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached
to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of
the voting rights when the life interest is created;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law,
the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a
notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters
(a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of
those situations, the controlled undertaking;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law,
the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights
attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the
depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the
voting rights at his discretion;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law,
the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
* in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law,
the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his
discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy
holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his
discretion (e.g. management companies).
v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the
Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the
counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9
of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder
is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings
(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).
vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on
which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered
the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the
corporate event took effect.
vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,
including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights
are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it
is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new
holding is below that threshold.
ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached
'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the
voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -
if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when
right to acquire shares ends.
xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this
period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].
xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting
rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the
Transparency Law).
xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either
controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option
applies.
xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the
cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached
and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the
market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of
multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments
are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving
a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free
row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities
within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the
control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control
chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held
voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the
notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those
persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial
instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.
xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented
irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest
applicable threshold themselves.
xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
