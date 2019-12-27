Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




30.12.19 13:51
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



30.12.2019 / 13:51


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii: ADO


Properties S.A.


LEI:


391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights X An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments An event


changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: The Goldman City and


Sachs Group, Inc. country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Corporation


Trust Centre,


1209 Orange


Street,


Wilmington DE


19801, USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


5. Date on which the 2-


threshold was 0-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 1-


2-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions


of person(s) subject


to the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 0.03% 0.02% 0.04- 44,194,607


on the date on which %


threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of previous 4.67% 1.91% 6.58-


notification (if %


applicable)


7.


No-


ti-


fie-


d


de-


tai-


ls


of


the


re-


sul-


tin-


g


si-


tua-


ti-


on


on


the


da-


te


on


whi-


ch


the


thr-


es-


hol-


d


was


cro-


sse-


d


or


rea-


che-


dvi-


ii:


A:


Vo-


tin-


g


rig-


hts


at-


ta-


che-


d


to


sha-


res


Cla- Number % of


ss/- of vo-


ty- voting ting


pe right- righ-


of six ts


sha-


res


ISI-


N


co-


de


(if


pos-


sib-


le)


Di- Indi- Direct Indi-


rec- rect (Art 8 rect


t (Art of the (Art


(Ar- 9 of Transpa- 9 of


t 8 the rency the


of Tran- Law) Tran-


the spa- spa-


Tra- ren- ren-


nsp- cy cy


are- Law) Law)


ncy


Law-


)


LU1- 12,032 0-


250- .-


154- 0-


413 3-


%




SUB- 12,032 0.03-


TOT- %


AL


A


(Di-


rec-


t &


Ind-


ire-


ct)



B


1:


Fi-


nan-


ci-


al


In-


str-


um-


ent-


s


ac-


cor-


din-


g


to


Ar-


t.


12(-


1)(-


a)


of


the


Tra-


nsp-


are-


ncy


Law


Ty- Expi- E- Num- %


pe rati- x- ber o-


of on e- of f


fi- da- r- vo- v-


nan- tex c- ting o-


ci- i- right- t-


al s- s i-


in- e- that n-


str- / may g


um- C- be r-


ent o- acqui- i-


n- red g-


v- if h-


e- the t-


r- in- s


s- stru-


i- ment


o- is


n exer-


P- cise-


e- d/


r- con-


i- verte-


o- d.


d-


x-


i


Se- Open 7,500 0-


cu- .-


ri- 0-


tie- 2-


s %


Len-


din-


g




S- 7,500 0-


U- .-


B- 0-


T- 2-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B


2:


Fi-


nan-


ci-


al


In-


str-


um-


ent-


s


wit-


h


si-


mi-


lar


eco-


no-


mic


ef-


fec-


t


ac-


cor-


din-


g


to


Ar-


t.


12(-


1)(-


b)


of


the


Tra-


nsp-


are-


ncy


Law


Ty- E- E- P- N- %


pe x- x- h- u- o-


of p- e- y- m- f


fi- i- r- s- b- v-


nan- r- c- i- e- o-


ci- a- i- c- r t-


al t- s- a- o- i-


in- i- e- l f n-


str- o- / o- v- g


um- n C- r o- r-


ent d- o- c- t- i-


a- n- a- i- g-


t- v- s- n- h-


e- e- h g t-


x r- s- r- s


s- e- i-


i- t- g-


o- t- h-


n l- t-


P- e- s


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i




S-


U-


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2



8.


In-


for-


ma-


ti-


on


in


re-


la-


ti-


on


to


the


per-


son


sub-


jec-


t


to


the


no-


ti-


fi-


ca-


ti-


on


ob-


li-


ga-


tio-


n:


(pl-


ea-


se


tic-


k


the


app-


li-


ca-


ble


box-


)


Per-


son


sub-


jec-


t


to


the


no-


ti-


fi-


ca-


ti-


on


ob-


li-


ga-


ti-


on


is


not


con-


tro-


lle-


d


by


any


na-


tu-


ral


per-


son


or


le-


gal


en-


ti-


ty


and


doe-


s


not


con-


tro-


l


any


oth-


er


und-


ert-


aki-


ng(-


s)


hol-


din-


g


di-


rec-


tly


or


in-


di-


rec-


tly


an


in-


te-


res-


t


in


the


(un-


der-


lyi-


ng)


is-


su-


er.-


xii-


i X


Ful-


l


cha-


in


of


con-


tro-


lle-


d


un-


der-


ta-


kin-


gs


thr-


oug-


h


whi-


ch


the


vo-


tin-


g


rig-


hts


an-


d/o-


r


the


fi-


nan-


ci-


al


in-


str-


um-


ent-


s


are


ef-


fec-


tiv-


ely


hel-


d


sta-


rti-


ng


wit-


h


the


ul-


ti-


ma-


te


con-


tro-


lli-


ng


na-


tu-


ral


per-


son


or


le-


gal


en-


ti-


ty-


xiv


(pl-


ea-


se


pro-


vi-


de


a


se-


pa-


ra-


te


or-


ga-


ni-


sa-


tio-


nal


cha-


rt


in


ca-


se


of


a


com-


ple-


x


str-


uct-


ure-


):


N N- % of % of T- Directly


a- voting voting o- control-


m- rights rights t- led by


e- held by through a- (use


x- ultima- financi- l number(s)


v te al o- from 1st


control- instru- f column)


ling ments b-


person held by o-


or ultimate t-


entity control- h


or held ling


direct- person


ly by or


any entity


subsi- or held


diary directly


if it by any


equals subsidia-


or is ry if it


higher equals


than or is


the higher


notifia- than the


ble notifia-


thres- ble


hold thres-


hold


1 T-


h-


e


G-


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


G-


r-


o-


u-


p-


,


I-


n-


c-


.


2 G- 1


S-


A-


M


H-


o-


l-


d-


i-


n-


g-


s


L-


L-


C


3 G- 2


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


A-


s-


s-


e-


t


M-


a-


n-


a-


g-


e-


m-


e-


n-


t-


,


L-


.-


P-


.



1 T-


h-


e


G-


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


G-


r-


o-


u-


p-


,


I-


n-


c-


.


2 G- 1


o-


l-


d-


m-


a-


n


S-


a-


c-


h-


s


&


C-


o-


.


L-


L-


C




9.


In


ca-


se


of


pro-


xy


vo-


tin-


g:


The


pro-


xy


hol-


der


na-


med


wil-


l


cea-


se


to


hol-


d %


and


num-


ber


of


vo-


tin-


g


rig-


hts


as


of


.



10.


Ad-


di-


tio-


nal


in-


for-


ma-


tio-


nxv-


i:


Ple-


ase


no-


te,


to-


tal


amo-


unt


of


vo-


tin-


g


rig-


hts


ha-


ve


be-


en


rou-


nde-


d


to


2


de-


ci-


mal


pla-


ces


the-


re-


fo-


re


the-


re


is


a


pos-


si-


bi-


li-


ty


of


a


rou-


ndi-


ng


er-


ror-


.



Done at London On 27/12/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



944839 30.12.2019



°






Finanztrends Video zu ADO Properties


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,10 € 32,00 € 0,10 € +0,31% 30.12./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 54,30 € 29,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,18 € +0,19%  13:57
München 32,18 € +1,13%  13:52
Düsseldorf 32,12 € +1,01%  13:30
Berlin 32,12 € +0,94%  13:52
Hamburg 31,76 € +0,57%  08:09
Hannover 31,76 € +0,57%  08:10
Stuttgart 32,04 € +0,38%  12:36
Xetra 32,10 € +0,31%  14:05
Frankfurt 31,96 € +0,13%  12:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 35,00 $ 0,00%  23.12.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

Bitte warten...