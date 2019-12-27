DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

30.12.2019 / 13:51

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii: ADO

Properties S.A.

LEI:

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights X An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments An event

changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: The Goldman City and

Sachs Group, Inc. country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Corporation

Trust Centre,

1209 Orange

Street,

Wilmington DE

19801, USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the 2-

threshold was 0-

crossed or /-

reachedvi: 1-

2-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions

of person(s) subject

to the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation 0.03% 0.02% 0.04- 44,194,607

on the date on which %

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous 4.67% 1.91% 6.58-

notification (if %

applicable)

7.

No-

ti-

fie-

d

de-

tai-

ls

of

the

re-

sul-

tin-

g

si-

tua-

ti-

on

on

the

da-

te

on

whi-

ch

the

thr-

es-

hol-

d

was

cro-

sse-

d

or

rea-

che-

dvi-

ii:

A:

Vo-

tin-

g

rig-

hts

at-

ta-

che-

d

to

sha-

res

Cla- Number % of

ss/- of vo-

ty- voting ting

pe right- righ-

of six ts

sha-

res

ISI-

N

co-

de

(if

pos-

sib-

le)

Di- Indi- Direct Indi-

rec- rect (Art 8 rect

t (Art of the (Art

(Ar- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

t 8 the rency the

of Tran- Law) Tran-

the spa- spa-

Tra- ren- ren-

nsp- cy cy

are- Law) Law)

ncy

Law-

)

LU1- 12,032 0-

250- .-

154- 0-

413 3-

%

SUB- 12,032 0.03-

TOT- %

AL

A

(Di-

rec-

t &

Ind-

ire-

ct)

B

1:

Fi-

nan-

ci-

al

In-

str-

um-

ent-

s

ac-

cor-

din-

g

to

Ar-

t.

12(-

1)(-

a)

of

the

Tra-

nsp-

are-

ncy

Law

Ty- Expi- E- Num- %

pe rati- x- ber o-

of on e- of f

fi- da- r- vo- v-

nan- tex c- ting o-

ci- i- right- t-

al s- s i-

in- e- that n-

str- / may g

um- C- be r-

ent o- acqui- i-

n- red g-

v- if h-

e- the t-

r- in- s

s- stru-

i- ment

o- is

n exer-

P- cise-

e- d/

r- con-

i- verte-

o- d.

d-

x-

i

Se- Open 7,500 0-

cu- .-

ri- 0-

tie- 2-

s %

Len-

din-

g

S- 7,500 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 2-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B

2:

Fi-

nan-

ci-

al

In-

str-

um-

ent-

s

wit-

h

si-

mi-

lar

eco-

no-

mic

ef-

fec-

t

ac-

cor-

din-

g

to

Ar-

t.

12(-

1)(-

b)

of

the

Tra-

nsp-

are-

ncy

Law

Ty- E- E- P- N- %

pe x- x- h- u- o-

of p- e- y- m- f

fi- i- r- s- b- v-

nan- r- c- i- e- o-

ci- a- i- c- r t-

al t- s- a- o- i-

in- i- e- l f n-

str- o- / o- v- g

um- n C- r o- r-

ent d- o- c- t- i-

a- n- a- i- g-

t- v- s- n- h-

e- e- h g t-

x r- s- r- s

s- e- i-

i- t- g-

o- t- h-

n l- t-

P- e- s

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

S-

U-

B-

T-

O-

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

In-

for-

ma-

ti-

on

in

re-

la-

ti-

on

to

the

per-

son

sub-

jec-

t

to

the

no-

ti-

fi-

ca-

ti-

on

ob-

li-

ga-

tio-

n:

(pl-

ea-

se

tic-

k

the

app-

li-

ca-

ble

box-

)

Per-

son

sub-

jec-

t

to

the

no-

ti-

fi-

ca-

ti-

on

ob-

li-

ga-

ti-

on

is

not

con-

tro-

lle-

d

by

any

na-

tu-

ral

per-

son

or

le-

gal

en-

ti-

ty

and

doe-

s

not

con-

tro-

l

any

oth-

er

und-

ert-

aki-

ng(-

s)

hol-

din-

g

di-

rec-

tly

or

in-

di-

rec-

tly

an

in-

te-

res-

t

in

the

(un-

der-

lyi-

ng)

is-

su-

er.-

xii-

i X

Ful-

l

cha-

in

of

con-

tro-

lle-

d

un-

der-

ta-

kin-

gs

thr-

oug-

h

whi-

ch

the

vo-

tin-

g

rig-

hts

an-

d/o-

r

the

fi-

nan-

ci-

al

in-

str-

um-

ent-

s

are

ef-

fec-

tiv-

ely

hel-

d

sta-

rti-

ng

wit-

h

the

ul-

ti-

ma-

te

con-

tro-

lli-

ng

na-

tu-

ral

per-

son

or

le-

gal

en-

ti-

ty-

xiv

(pl-

ea-

se

pro-

vi-

de

a

se-

pa-

ra-

te

or-

ga-

ni-

sa-

tio-

nal

cha-

rt

in

ca-

se

of

a

com-

ple-

x

str-

uct-

ure-

):

N N- % of % of T- Directly

a- voting voting o- control-

m- rights rights t- led by

e- held by through a- (use

x- ultima- financi- l number(s)

v te al o- from 1st

control- instru- f column)

ling ments b-

person held by o-

or ultimate t-

entity control- h

or held ling

direct- person

ly by or

any entity

subsi- or held

diary directly

if it by any

equals subsidia-

or is ry if it

higher equals

than or is

the higher

notifia- than the

ble notifia-

thres- ble

hold thres-

hold

1 T-

h-

e

G-

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

G-

r-

o-

u-

p-

,

I-

n-

c-

.

2 G- 1

S-

A-

M

H-

o-

l-

d-

i-

n-

g-

s

L-

L-

C

3 G- 2

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

A-

s-

s-

e-

t

M-

a-

n-

a-

g-

e-

m-

e-

n-

t-

,

L-

.-

P-

.

1 T-

h-

e

G-

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

G-

r-

o-

u-

p-

,

I-

n-

c-

.

2 G- 1

o-

l-

d-

m-

a-

n

S-

a-

c-

h-

s

&

C-

o-

.

L-

L-

C

9.

In

ca-

se

of

pro-

xy

vo-

tin-

g:

The

pro-

xy

hol-

der

na-

med

wil-

l

cea-

se

to

hol-

d %

and

num-

ber

of

vo-

tin-

g

rig-

hts

as

of

.

10.

Ad-

di-

tio-

nal

in-

for-

ma-

tio-

nxv-

i:

Ple-

ase

no-

te,

to-

tal

amo-

unt

of

vo-

tin-

g

rig-

hts

ha-

ve

be-

en

rou-

nde-

d

to

2

de-

ci-

mal

pla-

ces

the-

re-

fo-

re

the-

re

is

a

pos-

si-

bi-

li-

ty

of

a

rou-

ndi-

ng

er-

ror-

.

Done at London On 27/12/2019

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.ado.properties

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

944839 30.12.2019

