DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
30.12.2019 / 13:51
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii: ADO
Properties S.A.
LEI:
391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights X An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An event
changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: The Goldman City and
Sachs Group, Inc. country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Corporation
Trust Centre,
1209 Orange
Street,
Wilmington DE
19801, USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the 2-
threshold was 0-
crossed or /-
reachedvi: 1-
2-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions
of person(s) subject
to the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation 0.03% 0.02% 0.04- 44,194,607
on the date on which %
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous 4.67% 1.91% 6.58-
notification (if %
applicable)
7.
No-
ti-
fie-
d
de-
tai-
ls
of
the
re-
sul-
tin-
g
si-
tua-
ti-
on
on
the
da-
te
on
whi-
ch
the
thr-
es-
hol-
d
was
cro-
sse-
d
or
rea-
che-
dvi-
ii:
A:
Vo-
tin-
g
rig-
hts
at-
ta-
che-
d
to
sha-
res
Cla- Number % of
ss/- of vo-
ty- voting ting
pe right- righ-
of six ts
sha-
res
ISI-
N
co-
de
(if
pos-
sib-
le)
Di- Indi- Direct Indi-
rec- rect (Art 8 rect
t (Art of the (Art
(Ar- 9 of Transpa- 9 of
t 8 the rency the
of Tran- Law) Tran-
the spa- spa-
Tra- ren- ren-
nsp- cy cy
are- Law) Law)
ncy
Law-
)
LU1- 12,032 0-
250- .-
154- 0-
413 3-
%
SUB- 12,032 0.03-
TOT- %
AL
A
(Di-
rec-
t &
Ind-
ire-
ct)
B
1:
Fi-
nan-
ci-
al
In-
str-
um-
ent-
s
ac-
cor-
din-
g
to
Ar-
t.
12(-
1)(-
a)
of
the
Tra-
nsp-
are-
ncy
Law
Ty- Expi- E- Num- %
pe rati- x- ber o-
of on e- of f
fi- da- r- vo- v-
nan- tex c- ting o-
ci- i- right- t-
al s- s i-
in- e- that n-
str- / may g
um- C- be r-
ent o- acqui- i-
n- red g-
v- if h-
e- the t-
r- in- s
s- stru-
i- ment
o- is
n exer-
P- cise-
e- d/
r- con-
i- verte-
o- d.
d-
x-
i
Se- Open 7,500 0-
cu- .-
ri- 0-
tie- 2-
s %
Len-
din-
g
S- 7,500 0-
U- .-
B- 0-
T- 2-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B
2:
Fi-
nan-
ci-
al
In-
str-
um-
ent-
s
wit-
h
si-
mi-
lar
eco-
no-
mic
ef-
fec-
t
ac-
cor-
din-
g
to
Ar-
t.
12(-
1)(-
b)
of
the
Tra-
nsp-
are-
ncy
Law
Ty- E- E- P- N- %
pe x- x- h- u- o-
of p- e- y- m- f
fi- i- r- s- b- v-
nan- r- c- i- e- o-
ci- a- i- c- r t-
al t- s- a- o- i-
in- i- e- l f n-
str- o- / o- v- g
um- n C- r o- r-
ent d- o- c- t- i-
a- n- a- i- g-
t- v- s- n- h-
e- e- h g t-
x r- s- r- s
s- e- i-
i- t- g-
o- t- h-
n l- t-
P- e- s
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
S-
U-
B-
T-
O-
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8.
In-
for-
ma-
ti-
on
in
re-
la-
ti-
on
to
the
per-
son
sub-
jec-
t
to
the
no-
ti-
fi-
ca-
ti-
on
ob-
li-
ga-
tio-
n:
(pl-
ea-
se
tic-
k
the
app-
li-
ca-
ble
box-
)
Per-
son
sub-
jec-
t
to
the
no-
ti-
fi-
ca-
ti-
on
ob-
li-
ga-
ti-
on
is
not
con-
tro-
lle-
d
by
any
na-
tu-
ral
per-
son
or
le-
gal
en-
ti-
ty
and
doe-
s
not
con-
tro-
l
any
oth-
er
und-
ert-
aki-
ng(-
s)
hol-
din-
g
di-
rec-
tly
or
in-
di-
rec-
tly
an
in-
te-
res-
t
in
the
(un-
der-
lyi-
ng)
is-
su-
er.-
xii-
i X
Ful-
l
cha-
in
of
con-
tro-
lle-
d
un-
der-
ta-
kin-
gs
thr-
oug-
h
whi-
ch
the
vo-
tin-
g
rig-
hts
an-
d/o-
r
the
fi-
nan-
ci-
al
in-
str-
um-
ent-
s
are
ef-
fec-
tiv-
ely
hel-
d
sta-
rti-
ng
wit-
h
the
ul-
ti-
ma-
te
con-
tro-
lli-
ng
na-
tu-
ral
per-
son
or
le-
gal
en-
ti-
ty-
xiv
(pl-
ea-
se
pro-
vi-
de
a
se-
pa-
ra-
te
or-
ga-
ni-
sa-
tio-
nal
cha-
rt
in
ca-
se
of
a
com-
ple-
x
str-
uct-
ure-
):
N N- % of % of T- Directly
a- voting voting o- control-
m- rights rights t- led by
e- held by through a- (use
x- ultima- financi- l number(s)
v te al o- from 1st
control- instru- f column)
ling ments b-
person held by o-
or ultimate t-
entity control- h
or held ling
direct- person
ly by or
any entity
subsi- or held
diary directly
if it by any
equals subsidia-
or is ry if it
higher equals
than or is
the higher
notifia- than the
ble notifia-
thres- ble
hold thres-
hold
1 T-
h-
e
G-
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
G-
r-
o-
u-
p-
,
I-
n-
c-
.
2 G- 1
S-
A-
M
H-
o-
l-
d-
i-
n-
g-
s
L-
L-
C
3 G- 2
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
A-
s-
s-
e-
t
M-
a-
n-
a-
g-
e-
m-
e-
n-
t-
,
L-
.-
P-
.
1 T-
h-
e
G-
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
G-
r-
o-
u-
p-
,
I-
n-
c-
.
2 G- 1
o-
l-
d-
m-
a-
n
S-
a-
c-
h-
s
&
C-
o-
.
L-
L-
C
9.
In
ca-
se
of
pro-
xy
vo-
tin-
g:
The
pro-
xy
hol-
der
na-
med
wil-
l
cea-
se
to
hol-
d %
and
num-
ber
of
vo-
tin-
g
rig-
hts
as
of
.
10.
Ad-
di-
tio-
nal
in-
for-
ma-
tio-
nxv-
i:
Ple-
ase
no-
te,
to-
tal
amo-
unt
of
vo-
tin-
g
rig-
hts
ha-
ve
be-
en
rou-
nde-
d
to
2
de-
ci-
mal
pla-
ces
the-
re-
fo-
re
the-
re
is
a
pos-
si-
bi-
li-
ty
of
a
rou-
ndi-
ng
er-
ror-
.
Done at London On 27/12/2019
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
944839 30.12.2019
