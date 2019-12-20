DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

24.12.2019 / 10:55

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii: ADO

Properties S.A.

LEI:

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments An event

changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: The Goldman City and

Sachs Group, Inc. country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Corporation

Trust Centre,

1209 Orange

Street,

Wilmington DE

19801, USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

Goldman Sachs

International

5. Date on which the 1-

threshold was 8-

crossed or /-

reachedvi: 1-

2-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions

of person(s) subject

to the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- 44,194,607

on the date on which %

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous 6.06% 0.20% 6.26-

notification (if %

applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tails

of

the

resul-

ting

situa-

tion

on

the

date

on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

cros-

sed

or

rea-

ched-

viii:

A:

Vo-

ting

right-

s

atta-

ched

to

sha-

res

Class- Number % of

/type of vo-

of voting ting

sha- right- righ-

res six ts

ISIN

code

(if

possi-

ble)

Di- Indi- Direct Indi-

rect rect (Art 8 rect

(Art (Art of the (Art

8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of

the the rency the

Trans- Tran- Law) Tran-

paren- spa- spa-

cy ren- ren-

Law) cy cy

Law) Law)

LU125- 2,- 4-

01544- 06- .-

13 4,- 6-

43- 7-

8 %

SUBTO- 2,064,- 4.67-

TAL A 438 %

(Dire-

ct &

Indir-

ect)

B 1:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(a)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type Expi- E- Number %

of rati- x- of o-

finan- on e- voting f

cial da- r- rights v-

in- tex c- that o-

stru- i- may be t-

ment s- acqui- i-

e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment is i-

n- exerci- g-

v- sed/ h-

e- conver- t-

r- ted. s

s-

i-

o-

n

P-

e-

r-

i-

o-

d-

x-

i

Secu- Open 804,826 1-

ri- .-

ties 8-

Len- 2-

ding %

S- 804,826 1-

U- .-

B- 8-

T- 2-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

with

simi-

lar

econo-

mic

ef-

fect

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(b)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type E- E- P- Number %

of x- x- h- of o-

finan- p- e- y- voting f

cial i- r- s- rights v-

in- r- c- i- o-

stru- a- i- c- t-

ment t- s- a- i-

i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e-

i- t-

o- t-

n l-

P- e-

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

2- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 5,768 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

2

CFD 2- C- 3,928 0-

4- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

9- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

7- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

2

CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 3-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

CFD 2- C- 724 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 2-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

9

Swap 3- C- 700 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

9- 2-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

0

CFD 1- C- 337 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

5

CFD 2- C- 300 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

9

Swap 1- C- 281 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

4- 1-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

0

CFD 2- C- 203 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

3- 0-

/- 5-

2- %

0-

2-

9

CFD 2- C- 102 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 0-

/- 2-

2- %

0-

2-

9

S- 39,837 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 9-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

Infor-

mati-

on in

rela-

tion

to

the

per-

son

sub-

ject

to

the

noti-

fica-

tion

obli-

ga-

tion:

(plea-

se

tick

the

appli-

cable

box)

Per-

son

sub-

ject

to

the

noti-

fica-

tion

obli-

gati-

on is

not

con-

trol-

led

by

any

natu-

ral

per-

son

or

legal

enti-

ty

and

does

not

con-

trol

any

other

under-

takin-

g(s)

hol-

ding

di-

rect-

ly or

indi-

rect-

ly an

inte-

rest

in

the

(unde-

rlyin-

g)

issu-

er.-

xiii

X

Full

chain

of

con-

trol-

led

under-

ta-

kings

throu-

gh

which

the

vo-

ting

right-

s

an-

d/or

the

finan-

cial

in-

stru-

ments

are

effec-

tive-

ly

held

star-

ting

with

the

ulti-

mate

con-

trol-

ling

natu-

ral

per-

son

or

legal

enti-

tyxiv

(plea-

se

provi-

de a

sepa-

rate

orga-

nisa-

tio-

nal

chart

in

case

of a

com-

plex

struc-

ture)-

:

N Na- % of % of T- D-

mexv voting voting o- i-

rights rights t- r-

held by through a- e-

ultima- financi- l c-

te al o- t-

control- instru- f l-

ling ments b- y

person held by o- c-

or ultimate t- o-

entity control- h n-

or held ling t-

direct- person r-

ly by or o-

any entity l-

subsi- or held l-

diary directly e-

if it by any d

equals subsidia- b-

or is ry if it y

higher equals (-

than or is u-

the higher s-

notifia- than the e

ble notifia- n-

thres- ble u-

hold thres- m-

hold b-

e-

r-

(-

s-

)

f-

r-

o-

m

1-

s-

t

c-

o-

l-

u-

m-

n-

)

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s

(UK)

L.L.-

C.

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p UK

Limi-

ted

4 Gold- 5- 3

man .-

Sach- 6-

s 6-

In- %

ter-

na-

tio-

nal

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 GSAM 1

Hol-

ding-

s

LLC

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

As-

set

Mana-

ge-

ment-

,

L.P.

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s &

Co.

LLC

9. In

case

of

proxy

vo-

ting:

The

proxy

hol-

der

named

will

cease

to

hold

% and

num-

ber

of

vo-

ting

right-

s as

of .

10.

Addi-

tio-

nal

infor-

ma-

tionx-

vi:

Plea-

se

note,

total

amoun-

t of

vo-

ting

right-

s

have

been

roun-

ded

to 2

deci-

mal

pla-

ces

there-

fore

there

is a

possi-

bili-

ty of

a

roun-

ding

er-

ror.

Done at London On 20/12/2019

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.ado.properties

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

943097 24.12.2019

°