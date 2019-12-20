Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




24.12.19 10:55
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



24.12.2019 / 10:55


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii: ADO


Properties S.A.


LEI:


391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments An event


changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: The Goldman City and


Sachs Group, Inc. country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Corporation


Trust Centre,


1209 Orange


Street,


Wilmington DE


19801, USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


Goldman Sachs


International


5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was 8-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 1-


2-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions


of person(s) subject


to the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- 44,194,607


on the date on which %


threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of previous 6.06% 0.20% 6.26-


notification (if %


applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


de-


tails


of


the


resul-


ting


situa-


tion


on


the


date


on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


cros-


sed


or


rea-


ched-


viii:


A:


Vo-


ting


right-


s


atta-


ched


to


sha-


res


Class- Number % of


/type of vo-


of voting ting


sha- right- righ-


res six ts


ISIN


code


(if


possi-


ble)


Di- Indi- Direct Indi-


rect rect (Art 8 rect


(Art (Art of the (Art


8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of


the the rency the


Trans- Tran- Law) Tran-


paren- spa- spa-


cy ren- ren-


Law) cy cy


Law) Law)


LU125- 2,- 4-


01544- 06- .-


13 4,- 6-


43- 7-


8 %




SUBTO- 2,064,- 4.67-


TAL A 438 %


(Dire-


ct &


Indir-


ect)



B 1:


Finan-


cial


In-


stru-


ments


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)-


(a)


of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy


Law


Type Expi- E- Number %


of rati- x- of o-


finan- on e- voting f


cial da- r- rights v-


in- tex c- that o-


stru- i- may be t-


ment s- acqui- i-


e- red if n-


/ the g


C- instru- r-


o- ment is i-


n- exerci- g-


v- sed/ h-


e- conver- t-


r- ted. s


s-


i-


o-


n


P-


e-


r-


i-


o-


d-


x-


i


Secu- Open 804,826 1-


ri- .-


ties 8-


Len- 2-


ding %




S- 804,826 1-


U- .-


B- 8-


T- 2-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2:


Finan-


cial


In-


stru-


ments


with


simi-


lar


econo-


mic


ef-


fect


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)-


(b)


of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy


Law


Type E- E- P- Number %


of x- x- h- of o-


finan- p- e- y- voting f


cial i- r- s- rights v-


in- r- c- i- o-


stru- a- i- c- t-


ment t- s- a- i-


i- e- l n-


o- / o- g


n C- r r-


d- o- c- i-


a- n- a- g-


t- v- s- h-


e- e- h t-


x r- s- s


s- e-


i- t-


o- t-


n l-


P- e-


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-


3- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 4-


2- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 5,768 0-


3- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 1-


1- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


2


CFD 2- C- 3,928 0-


4- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


9- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


7- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


2


CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 4-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 4-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 3-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


CFD 2- C- 724 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


2- 2-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


9


Swap 3- C- 700 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


9- 2-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


0


CFD 1- C- 337 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


2- 1-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


5


CFD 2- C- 300 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


2- 1-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


9


Swap 1- C- 281 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


4- 1-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


0


CFD 2- C- 203 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


3- 0-


/- 5-


2- %


0-


2-


9


CFD 2- C- 102 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


1- 0-


/- 2-


2- %


0-


2-


9


S- 39,837 0-


U- .-


B- 0-


T- 9-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2




8.


Infor-


mati-


on in


rela-


tion


to


the


per-


son


sub-


ject


to


the


noti-


fica-


tion


obli-


ga-


tion:


(plea-


se


tick


the


appli-


cable


box)


Per-


son


sub-


ject


to


the


noti-


fica-


tion


obli-


gati-


on is


not


con-


trol-


led


by


any


natu-


ral


per-


son


or


legal


enti-


ty


and


does


not


con-


trol


any


other


under-


takin-


g(s)


hol-


ding


di-


rect-


ly or


indi-


rect-


ly an


inte-


rest


in


the


(unde-


rlyin-


g)


issu-


er.-


xiii


X


Full


chain


of


con-


trol-


led


under-


ta-


kings


throu-


gh


which


the


vo-


ting


right-


s


an-


d/or


the


finan-


cial


in-


stru-


ments


are


effec-


tive-


ly


held


star-


ting


with


the


ulti-


mate


con-


trol-


ling


natu-


ral


per-


son


or


legal


enti-


tyxiv


(plea-


se


provi-


de a


sepa-


rate


orga-


nisa-


tio-


nal


chart


in


case


of a


com-


plex


struc-


ture)-


:


N Na- % of % of T- D-


mexv voting voting o- i-


rights rights t- r-


held by through a- e-


ultima- financi- l c-


te al o- t-


control- instru- f l-


ling ments b- y


person held by o- c-


or ultimate t- o-


entity control- h n-


or held ling t-


direct- person r-


ly by or o-


any entity l-


subsi- or held l-


diary directly e-


if it by any d


equals subsidia- b-


or is ry if it y


higher equals (-


than or is u-


the higher s-


notifia- than the e


ble notifia- n-


thres- ble u-


hold thres- m-


hold b-


e-


r-


(-


s-


)


f-


r-


o-


m


1-


s-


t


c-


o-


l-


u-


m-


n-


)


1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s


(UK)


L.L.-


C.


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p UK


Limi-


ted


4 Gold- 5- 3


man .-


Sach- 6-


s 6-


In- %


ter-


na-


tio-


nal



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 GSAM 1


Hol-


ding-


s


LLC


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


As-


set


Mana-


ge-


ment-


,


L.P.



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s &


Co.


LLC




9. In


case


of


proxy


vo-


ting:


The


proxy


hol-


der


named


will


cease


to


hold


% and


num-


ber


of


vo-


ting


right-


s as


of .



10.


Addi-


tio-


nal


infor-


ma-


tionx-


vi:


Plea-


se


note,


total


amoun-


t of


vo-


ting


right-


s


have


been


roun-


ded


to 2


deci-


mal


pla-


ces


there-


fore


there


is a


possi-


bili-


ty of


a


roun-


ding


er-


ror.



Done at London On 20/12/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



943097 24.12.2019



°






