DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
24.12.19 10:55
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
24.12.2019 / 10:55
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii: ADO
Properties S.A.
LEI:
391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An event
changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: The Goldman City and
Sachs Group, Inc. country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Corporation
Trust Centre,
1209 Orange
Street,
Wilmington DE
19801, USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
Goldman Sachs
International
5. Date on which the 1-
threshold was 8-
crossed or /-
reachedvi: 1-
2-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions
of person(s) subject
to the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- 44,194,607
on the date on which %
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous 6.06% 0.20% 6.26-
notification (if %
applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
de-
tails
of
the
resul-
ting
situa-
tion
on
the
date
on
which
the
thres-
hold
was
cros-
sed
or
rea-
ched-
viii:
A:
Vo-
ting
right-
s
atta-
ched
to
sha-
res
Class- Number % of
/type of vo-
of voting ting
sha- right- righ-
res six ts
ISIN
code
(if
possi-
ble)
Di- Indi- Direct Indi-
rect rect (Art 8 rect
(Art (Art of the (Art
8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of
the the rency the
Trans- Tran- Law) Tran-
paren- spa- spa-
cy ren- ren-
Law) cy cy
Law) Law)
LU125- 2,- 4-
01544- 06- .-
13 4,- 6-
43- 7-
8 %
SUBTO- 2,064,- 4.67-
TAL A 438 %
(Dire-
ct &
Indir-
ect)
B 1:
Finan-
cial
In-
stru-
ments
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)-
(a)
of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy
Law
Type Expi- E- Number %
of rati- x- of o-
finan- on e- voting f
cial da- r- rights v-
in- tex c- that o-
stru- i- may be t-
ment s- acqui- i-
e- red if n-
/ the g
C- instru- r-
o- ment is i-
n- exerci- g-
v- sed/ h-
e- conver- t-
r- ted. s
s-
i-
o-
n
P-
e-
r-
i-
o-
d-
x-
i
Secu- Open 804,826 1-
ri- .-
ties 8-
Len- 2-
ding %
S- 804,826 1-
U- .-
B- 8-
T- 2-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B 2:
Finan-
cial
In-
stru-
ments
with
simi-
lar
econo-
mic
ef-
fect
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)-
(b)
of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy
Law
Type E- E- P- Number %
of x- x- h- of o-
finan- p- e- y- voting f
cial i- r- s- rights v-
in- r- c- i- o-
stru- a- i- c- t-
ment t- s- a- i-
i- e- l n-
o- / o- g
n C- r r-
d- o- c- i-
a- n- a- g-
t- v- s- h-
e- e- h t-
x r- s- s
s- e-
i- t-
o- t-
n l-
P- e-
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-
3- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 4-
2- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 5,768 0-
3- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 1-
1- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
2
CFD 2- C- 3,928 0-
4- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
9- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
7- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
2
CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 4-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 4-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 3-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
CFD 2- C- 724 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
2- 2-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
9
Swap 3- C- 700 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
9- 2-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
0
CFD 1- C- 337 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
2- 1-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
5
CFD 2- C- 300 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
2- 1-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
9
Swap 1- C- 281 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
4- 1-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
0
CFD 2- C- 203 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
3- 0-
/- 5-
2- %
0-
2-
9
CFD 2- C- 102 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
1- 0-
/- 2-
2- %
0-
2-
9
S- 39,837 0-
U- .-
B- 0-
T- 9-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8.
Infor-
mati-
on in
rela-
tion
to
the
per-
son
sub-
ject
to
the
noti-
fica-
tion
obli-
ga-
tion:
(plea-
se
tick
the
appli-
cable
box)
Per-
son
sub-
ject
to
the
noti-
fica-
tion
obli-
gati-
on is
not
con-
trol-
led
by
any
natu-
ral
per-
son
or
legal
enti-
ty
and
does
not
con-
trol
any
other
under-
takin-
g(s)
hol-
ding
di-
rect-
ly or
indi-
rect-
ly an
inte-
rest
in
the
(unde-
rlyin-
g)
issu-
er.-
xiii
X
Full
chain
of
con-
trol-
led
under-
ta-
kings
throu-
gh
which
the
vo-
ting
right-
s
an-
d/or
the
finan-
cial
in-
stru-
ments
are
effec-
tive-
ly
held
star-
ting
with
the
ulti-
mate
con-
trol-
ling
natu-
ral
per-
son
or
legal
enti-
tyxiv
(plea-
se
provi-
de a
sepa-
rate
orga-
nisa-
tio-
nal
chart
in
case
of a
com-
plex
struc-
ture)-
:
N Na- % of % of T- D-
mexv voting voting o- i-
rights rights t- r-
held by through a- e-
ultima- financi- l c-
te al o- t-
control- instru- f l-
ling ments b- y
person held by o- c-
or ultimate t- o-
entity control- h n-
or held ling t-
direct- person r-
ly by or o-
any entity l-
subsi- or held l-
diary directly e-
if it by any d
equals subsidia- b-
or is ry if it y
higher equals (-
than or is u-
the higher s-
notifia- than the e
ble notifia- n-
thres- ble u-
hold thres- m-
hold b-
e-
r-
(-
s-
)
f-
r-
o-
m
1-
s-
t
c-
o-
l-
u-
m-
n-
)
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s
(UK)
L.L.-
C.
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p UK
Limi-
ted
4 Gold- 5- 3
man .-
Sach- 6-
s 6-
In- %
ter-
na-
tio-
nal
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 GSAM 1
Hol-
ding-
s
LLC
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
As-
set
Mana-
ge-
ment-
,
L.P.
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s &
Co.
LLC
9. In
case
of
proxy
vo-
ting:
The
proxy
hol-
der
named
will
cease
to
hold
% and
num-
ber
of
vo-
ting
right-
s as
of .
10.
Addi-
tio-
nal
infor-
ma-
tionx-
vi:
Plea-
se
note,
total
amoun-
t of
vo-
ting
right-
s
have
been
roun-
ded
to 2
deci-
mal
pla-
ces
there-
fore
there
is a
possi-
bili-
ty of
a
roun-
ding
er-
ror.
Done at London On 20/12/2019
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
943097 24.12.2019
