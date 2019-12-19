DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii: ADO
Properties S.A.
LEI:
391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights X An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments An event
changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: The Goldman City and
Sachs Group, Inc. country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Corporation
Trust Centre,
1209 Orange
Street,
Wilmington DE
19801, USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
Goldman Sachs
International
5. Date on which the 1-
threshold was 7-
crossed or /-
reachedvi: 1-
2-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions
of person(s) subject
to the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- 44,194,607
on the date on which %
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous N/A N/A N/A
notification (if
applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
details
of the
resul-
ting
situati-
on on
the
date on
which
the
thres-
hold
was
crossed
or
reached-
viii:
A:
Voting
rights
atta-
ched to
shares
Class/- Number % of
type of of vo-
shares voting ting
ISIN right- righ-
code six ts
(if
possibl-
e)
Direct Indi- Direct Indi-
(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect
of the (Art of the (Art
Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of
rency the rency the
Law) Tran- Law) Tran-
spa- spa-
ren- ren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
LU12501- 2,- 6-
54413 67- .-
7,- 0-
04- 6-
8 %
SUBTOTA- 2,677,- 6.06-
L A 048 %
(Direct
&
Indirec-
t)
B 1:
Financi-
al
Instru-
ments
accor-
ding to
Art.
12(1)(a-
) of
the
Transpa-
rency
Law
Type of Expi- E- Number %
financi- rati- x- of o-
al on e- voting f
instru- da- r- rights v-
ment tex c- that o-
i- may be t-
s- acqui- i-
e- red if n-
/ the g
C- instru- r-
o- ment i-
n- is g-
v- exerci- h-
e- sed/ t-
r- conver- s
s- ted.
i-
o-
n
P-
e-
r-
i-
o-
d-
x-
i
Securi- Open 13,509 0-
ties .-
Lending 0-
3-
%
S- 13,509 0-
U- .-
B- 0-
T- 3-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B 2:
Financi-
al
Instru-
ments
with
similar
econo-
mic
effect
accor-
ding to
Art.
12(1)(b-
) of
the
Transpa-
rency
Law
Type of E- E- P- Number %
financi- x- x- h- of o-
al p- e- y- voting f
instru- i- r- s- rights v-
ment r- c- i- o-
a- i- c- t-
t- s- a- i-
i- e- l n-
o- / o- g
n C- r r-
d- o- c- i-
a- n- a- g-
t- v- s- h-
e- e- h t-
x r- s- s
s- e-
i- t-
o- t-
n l-
P- e-
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-
3- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 4-
2- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 17,390 0-
2- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 4-
1- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 14,259 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 3-
1- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 4,984 0-
3- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 1-
1- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
2
CFD 0- C- 4,233 0-
2- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 1-
1- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 2- C- 4,025 0-
4- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
9- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 1-
7- %
/-
2-
0-
2-
2
CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 4-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 4-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
CFD 0- C- 1,678 0-
2- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
1- 4-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
9
CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-
7- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
2- 3-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
3
Swap 3- C- 700 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
9- 2-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
0
CFD 1- C- 337 0-
0- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
2- 1-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
5
Swap 1- C- 281 0-
6- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
4- 1-
/- %
2-
0-
2-
0
CFD 2- C- 203 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
0- h 0-
3- 0-
/- 5-
2- %
0-
2-
9
CFD 2- C- 102 0-
8- a- .-
/- s- 0-
1- h 0-
1- 0-
/- 2-
2- %
0-
2-
9
S- 75,686 0-
U- .-
B- 1-
T- 7-
O- %
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8.
Informa-
tion in
relati-
on to
the
person
subject
to the
notifi-
cation
obliga-
tion:
(please
tick
the
applica-
ble
box)
Person
subject
to the
notifi-
cation
obliga-
tion is
not
control-
led by
any
natural
person
or
legal
entity
and
does
not
control
any
other
underta-
king(s)
holding
direct-
ly or
indi-
rectly
an
inte-
rest in
the
(underl-
ying)
issuer.-
xiii X
Full
chain
of
control-
led
underta-
kings
through
which
the
voting
rights
and/or
the
financi-
al
instru-
ments
are
effec-
tively
held
star-
ting
with
the
ultima-
te
control-
ling
natural
person
or
legal
entity-
xiv
(please
provide
a
separa-
te
organi-
satio-
nal
chart
in case
of a
complex
structu-
re):
N Na- % of % of T- D-
mexv voting voting o- i-
rights rights t- r-
held by through a- e-
ultima- financi- l c-
te al o- t-
control- instru- f l-
ling ments b- y
person held by o- c-
or ultimate t- o-
entity control- h n-
or held ling t-
direct- person r-
ly by or o-
any entity l-
subsi- or held l-
diary directly e-
if it by any d
equals subsidia- b-
or is ry if it y
higher equals (-
than or is u-
the higher s-
notifia- than the e
ble notifia- n-
thres- ble u-
hold thres- m-
hold b-
e-
r-
(-
s-
)
f-
r-
o-
m
1-
s-
t
c-
o-
l-
u-
m-
n-
)
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s
(UK)
L.L.-
C.
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p UK
Limi-
ted
4 Gold- 5.04% 5- 3
man .-
Sach- 2-
s 3-
In- %
ter-
na-
tio-
nal
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 GSAM 1
Hol-
ding-
s
LLC
3 Gold- 2
man
Sach-
s
As-
set
Mana-
ge-
ment-
,
L.P.
1 The
Gold-
man
Sach-
s
Grou-
p,
Inc.
2 Gold- 1
man
Sach-
s &
Co.
LLC
9. In
case of
proxy
voting:
The
proxy
holder
named
will
cease
to hold
% and
number
of
voting
rights
as of .
10.
Additio-
nal
informa-
tionxvi-
:
Please
note,
total
amount
of
voting
rights
have
been
rounded
to 2
decimal
places
therefo-
re
there
is a
possibi-
lity of
a
roun-
ding
error.
Done at London On 19/12/2019
