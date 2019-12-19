DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

20.12.2019 / 14:24

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii: ADO

Properties S.A.

LEI:

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights X An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments An event

changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: The Goldman City and

Sachs Group, Inc. country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Corporation

Trust Centre,

1209 Orange

Street,

Wilmington DE

19801, USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

Goldman Sachs

International

5. Date on which the 1-

threshold was 7-

crossed or /-

reachedvi: 1-

2-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions

of person(s) subject

to the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- 44,194,607

on the date on which %

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous N/A N/A N/A

notification (if

applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

details

of the

resul-

ting

situati-

on on

the

date on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

crossed

or

reached-

viii:

A:

Voting

rights

atta-

ched to

shares

Class/- Number % of

type of of vo-

shares voting ting

ISIN right- righ-

code six ts

(if

possibl-

e)

Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect

of the (Art of the (Art

Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

rency the rency the

Law) Tran- Law) Tran-

spa- spa-

ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU12501- 2,- 6-

54413 67- .-

7,- 0-

04- 6-

8 %

SUBTOTA- 2,677,- 6.06-

L A 048 %

(Direct

&

Indirec-

t)

B 1:

Financi-

al

Instru-

ments

accor-

ding to

Art.

12(1)(a-

) of

the

Transpa-

rency

Law

Type of Expi- E- Number %

financi- rati- x- of o-

al on e- voting f

instru- da- r- rights v-

ment tex c- that o-

i- may be t-

s- acqui- i-

e- red if n-

/ the g

C- instru- r-

o- ment i-

n- is g-

v- exerci- h-

e- sed/ t-

r- conver- s

s- ted.

i-

o-

n

P-

e-

r-

i-

o-

d-

x-

i

Securi- Open 13,509 0-

ties .-

Lending 0-

3-

%

S- 13,509 0-

U- .-

B- 0-

T- 3-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2:

Financi-

al

Instru-

ments

with

similar

econo-

mic

effect

accor-

ding to

Art.

12(1)(b-

) of

the

Transpa-

rency

Law

Type of E- E- P- Number %

financi- x- x- h- of o-

al p- e- y- voting f

instru- i- r- s- rights v-

ment r- c- i- o-

a- i- c- t-

t- s- a- i-

i- e- l n-

o- / o- g

n C- r r-

d- o- c- i-

a- n- a- g-

t- v- s- h-

e- e- h t-

x r- s- s

s- e-

i- t-

o- t-

n l-

P- e-

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

2- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 17,390 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 4-

1- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 14,259 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 3-

1- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 4,984 0-

3- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

2

CFD 0- C- 4,233 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 1-

1- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 2- C- 4,025 0-

4- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

9- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 1-

7- %

/-

2-

0-

2-

2

CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 4-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

CFD 0- C- 1,678 0-

2- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 4-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

9

CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-

7- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

2- 3-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

3

Swap 3- C- 700 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

9- 2-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

0

CFD 1- C- 337 0-

0- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

2- 1-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

5

Swap 1- C- 281 0-

6- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

4- 1-

/- %

2-

0-

2-

0

CFD 2- C- 203 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

0- h 0-

3- 0-

/- 5-

2- %

0-

2-

9

CFD 2- C- 102 0-

8- a- .-

/- s- 0-

1- h 0-

1- 0-

/- 2-

2- %

0-

2-

9

S- 75,686 0-

U- .-

B- 1-

T- 7-

O- %

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8.

Informa-

tion in

relati-

on to

the

person

subject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion:

(please

tick

the

applica-

ble

box)

Person

subject

to the

notifi-

cation

obliga-

tion is

not

control-

led by

any

natural

person

or

legal

entity

and

does

not

control

any

other

underta-

king(s)

holding

direct-

ly or

indi-

rectly

an

inte-

rest in

the

(underl-

ying)

issuer.-

xiii X

Full

chain

of

control-

led

underta-

kings

through

which

the

voting

rights

and/or

the

financi-

al

instru-

ments

are

effec-

tively

held

star-

ting

with

the

ultima-

te

control-

ling

natural

person

or

legal

entity-

xiv

(please

provide

a

separa-

te

organi-

satio-

nal

chart

in case

of a

complex

structu-

re):

N Na- % of % of T- D-

mexv voting voting o- i-

rights rights t- r-

held by through a- e-

ultima- financi- l c-

te al o- t-

control- instru- f l-

ling ments b- y

person held by o- c-

or ultimate t- o-

entity control- h n-

or held ling t-

direct- person r-

ly by or o-

any entity l-

subsi- or held l-

diary directly e-

if it by any d

equals subsidia- b-

or is ry if it y

higher equals (-

than or is u-

the higher s-

notifia- than the e

ble notifia- n-

thres- ble u-

hold thres- m-

hold b-

e-

r-

(-

s-

)

f-

r-

o-

m

1-

s-

t

c-

o-

l-

u-

m-

n-

)

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s

(UK)

L.L.-

C.

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p UK

Limi-

ted

4 Gold- 5.04% 5- 3

man .-

Sach- 2-

s 3-

In- %

ter-

na-

tio-

nal

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 GSAM 1

Hol-

ding-

s

LLC

3 Gold- 2

man

Sach-

s

As-

set

Mana-

ge-

ment-

,

L.P.

1 The

Gold-

man

Sach-

s

Grou-

p,

Inc.

2 Gold- 1

man

Sach-

s &

Co.

LLC

9. In

case of

proxy

voting:

The

proxy

holder

named

will

cease

to hold

% and

number

of

voting

rights

as of .

10.

Additio-

nal

informa-

tionxvi-

:

Please

note,

total

amount

of

voting

rights

have

been

rounded

to 2

decimal

places

therefo-

re

there

is a

possibi-

lity of

a

roun-

ding

error.

Done at London On 19/12/2019

