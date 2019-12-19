Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




20.12.19 14:25
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



20.12.2019 / 14:24


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii: ADO


Properties S.A.


LEI:


391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights X An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments An event


changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: The Goldman City and


Sachs Group, Inc. country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Corporation


Trust Centre,


1209 Orange


Street,


Wilmington DE


19801, USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


Goldman Sachs


International


5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was 7-


crossed or /-


reachedvi: 1-


2-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions


of person(s) subject


to the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 6.06% 0.20% 6.26- 44,194,607


on the date on which %


threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of previous N/A N/A N/A


notification (if


applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


details


of the


resul-


ting


situati-


on on


the


date on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


crossed


or


reached-


viii:


A:


Voting


rights


atta-


ched to


shares


Class/- Number % of


type of of vo-


shares voting ting


ISIN right- righ-


code six ts


(if


possibl-


e)


Direct Indi- Direct Indi-


(Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect


of the (Art of the (Art


Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of


rency the rency the


Law) Tran- Law) Tran-


spa- spa-


ren- ren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


LU12501- 2,- 6-


54413 67- .-


7,- 0-


04- 6-


8 %




SUBTOTA- 2,677,- 6.06-


L A 048 %


(Direct


&


Indirec-


t)



B 1:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(a-


) of


the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of Expi- E- Number %


financi- rati- x- of o-


al on e- voting f


instru- da- r- rights v-


ment tex c- that o-


i- may be t-


s- acqui- i-


e- red if n-


/ the g


C- instru- r-


o- ment i-


n- is g-


v- exerci- h-


e- sed/ t-


r- conver- s


s- ted.


i-


o-


n


P-


e-


r-


i-


o-


d-


x-


i


Securi- Open 13,509 0-


ties .-


Lending 0-


3-


%




S- 13,509 0-


U- .-


B- 0-


T- 3-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


with


similar


econo-


mic


effect


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(b-


) of


the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of E- E- P- Number %


financi- x- x- h- of o-


al p- e- y- voting f


instru- i- r- s- rights v-


ment r- c- i- o-


a- i- c- t-


t- s- a- i-


i- e- l n-


o- / o- g


n C- r r-


d- o- c- i-


a- n- a- g-


t- v- s- h-


e- e- h t-


x r- s- s


s- e-


i- t-


o- t-


n l-


P- e-


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


CFD 1- C- 19,626 0-


3- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 4-


2- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 17,390 0-


2- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 4-


1- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 14,259 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 3-


1- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 4,984 0-


3- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 1-


1- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


2


CFD 0- C- 4,233 0-


2- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 1-


1- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 2- C- 4,025 0-


4- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


9- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 0- C- 3,022 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 1-


7- %


/-


2-


0-


2-


2


CFD 2- C- 1,909 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 4-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


Swap 2- C- 1,775 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 4-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


CFD 0- C- 1,678 0-


2- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


1- 4-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


9


CFD 2- C- 1,162 0-


7- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


2- 3-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


3


Swap 3- C- 700 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


9- 2-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


0


CFD 1- C- 337 0-


0- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


2- 1-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


5


Swap 1- C- 281 0-


6- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


4- 1-


/- %


2-


0-


2-


0


CFD 2- C- 203 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


0- h 0-


3- 0-


/- 5-


2- %


0-


2-


9


CFD 2- C- 102 0-


8- a- .-


/- s- 0-


1- h 0-


1- 0-


/- 2-


2- %


0-


2-


9


S- 75,686 0-


U- .-


B- 1-


T- 7-


O- %


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2




8.


Informa-


tion in


relati-


on to


the


person


subject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion:


(please


tick


the


applica-


ble


box)


Person


subject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion is


not


control-


led by


any


natural


person


or


legal


entity


and


does


not


control


any


other


underta-


king(s)


holding


direct-


ly or


indi-


rectly


an


inte-


rest in


the


(underl-


ying)


issuer.-


xiii X


Full


chain


of


control-


led


underta-


kings


through


which


the


voting


rights


and/or


the


financi-


al


instru-


ments


are


effec-


tively


held


star-


ting


with


the


ultima-


te


control-


ling


natural


person


or


legal


entity-


xiv


(please


provide


a


separa-


te


organi-


satio-


nal


chart


in case


of a


complex


structu-


re):


N Na- % of % of T- D-


mexv voting voting o- i-


rights rights t- r-


held by through a- e-


ultima- financi- l c-


te al o- t-


control- instru- f l-


ling ments b- y


person held by o- c-


or ultimate t- o-


entity control- h n-


or held ling t-


direct- person r-


ly by or o-


any entity l-


subsi- or held l-


diary directly e-


if it by any d


equals subsidia- b-


or is ry if it y


higher equals (-


than or is u-


the higher s-


notifia- than the e


ble notifia- n-


thres- ble u-


hold thres- m-


hold b-


e-


r-


(-


s-


)


f-


r-


o-


m


1-


s-


t


c-


o-


l-


u-


m-


n-


)


1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s


(UK)


L.L.-


C.


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p UK


Limi-


ted


4 Gold- 5.04% 5- 3


man .-


Sach- 2-


s 3-


In- %


ter-


na-


tio-


nal



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 GSAM 1


Hol-


ding-


s


LLC


3 Gold- 2


man


Sach-


s


As-


set


Mana-


ge-


ment-


,


L.P.



1 The


Gold-


man


Sach-


s


Grou-


p,


Inc.


2 Gold- 1


man


Sach-


s &


Co.


LLC




9. In


case of


proxy


voting:


The


proxy


holder


named


will


cease


to hold


% and


number


of


voting


rights


as of .



10.


Additio-


nal


informa-


tionxvi-


:


Please


note,


total


amount


of


voting


rights


have


been


rounded


to 2


decimal


places


therefo-


re


there


is a


possibi-


lity of


a


roun-


ding


error.



Done at London On 19/12/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



941391 20.12.2019



°






Aktuell
Neuer 738% Cannabis Hot Stock kämpft gegen Krebs, Alzheimer und Parkinson
288 mal günstiger als Aurora und 794 mal günstiger als Canopy

Core One Labs Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADO Properties


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,54 € 31,26 € 0,28 € +0,90% 20.12./16:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 54,30 € 29,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,50 € +0,45%  16:07
Xetra 31,54 € +0,90%  16:05
Düsseldorf 31,48 € +0,83%  13:30
Frankfurt 31,70 € +0,63%  09:39
Stuttgart 31,50 € -0,38%  15:54
München 31,52 € -1,13%  08:00
Berlin 31,24 € -1,20%  08:00
Hamburg 31,10 € -2,26%  08:09
Hannover 31,10 € -2,26%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal für diesen 504% Cannabis Hot Stock nach Zusage für NASDAQ-Listing. Cannabis Aktientip 52 mal günstiger als Aurora und 113 mal günstiger als Canopy

FSD Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
331 ADO Properties S.A. 15:51
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...