DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger

Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

12.08.2019 / 19:33

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

12 August 2019

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to

the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on

requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency

Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of

the Issuer:

ADO PROPERTIES

S.A. Société

anonyme 1B

Heienhaff,

L-1736

Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of

Luxembourg RCS

Luxembourg:

B197554 LEI:

391200OYYFJ3DWAM-

EC69 ISIN:

LU1250154413

2. Reason for

the

notification:

An acquisition

or disposal of

voting rights

3. Details of

person subject

to the

notification

obligation:

Name and

address:

Stichting PGGM

Depositary City

and country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Zeist, the

Netherlands

4. Full name of

shareholder(s)

(if different

from 3.):

5. Date on which

the threshold

was crossed or

reached:

01 August 2019

6. Total

positions of

person(s)

subject to the

notification

obligation (Art.

8 and 9 of the

Transparency

Law):

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuer

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting 4.807% 0% 4.80- 44,194,607

situation on the 7%

date on which

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of % % %

previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified

details of the

resulting

situation on the

date on which

the threshold

was crossed or

reached:

A: Voting rights

attached to

shares

Class/type of Number of % of

shares ISIN code voting vo-

(if possible) rights ting

righ-

ts

Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-

the Transparency rect rect rect

Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art

of the 8 of 9 of

Trans- the the

paren- Tran- Tran-

cy spa- spa-

Law) ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

2,124,473 4.81-

4%

SUBTOTAL A 2,124,473 4.80-

(Direct & 7%

Indirect)

B 1: Financial

Instruments

according to

Art. 12(1)(a) of

the Transparency

Law

Not applicable.

B 2: Financial

Instruments with

similar economic

effect according

to Art. 12(1)(b)

of the

Transparency Law

Not applicable.

8. Information

in relation to

the person

subject to the

notification

obligation:

The person

subject to the

notification

obligation is

not controlled

by any natural

person or legal

entity and does

not control any

other

undertaking(s)

holding directly

or indirectly an

interest in the

(underlying)

issuer.

9. In case of

proxy voting:

Not applicable.

10. Additional

information:

PGGM

Vermogensbeheer

B.V. is the

fundmanager of

the mentioned

fund under 3,

which is a Dutch

fund for joint

account. All

assets of the

funds are held

by Stichting

PGGM Depositary

(as title

holder).

Therefore the

shareholder is

Stichting PGGM

Depositary.

