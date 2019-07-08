Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




16.07.19 17:25
dpa-AFX

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.


ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger


Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



16.07.2019 / 17:25


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ADO PROPERTIES S.A.


Société anonyme


1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg: B197554




16 July 2019



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to


the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on


requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency


Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



1. Details of the


Issuer:


ADO PROPERTIES S.A.


Société anonyme 1B


Heienhaff, L-1736


Senningerberg Grand


Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg:


B197554 LEI:


391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC6-


9 ISIN:


LU1250154413


2. Reason for the


notification:


An acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights


3. Details of


person subject to


the notification


obligation:


Name: Union


Investment


Privatfonds GmbH


60311 Frankfurt am


Main;


Weißfrauenstraße 7,


Germany


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.):


Uni Fonds 1.41%


UniFonds-net0.35%


UniDeutschland XS


2.08 %


FVB-Deutscher


Aktienfonds 0.02%


UniRak Konservativ


0.39% Bright Future


Fund 0.07% BBBank


Kontinuität Union


0.45% BBBank


Wachstum Union


0.12% BBBank


Dynamik Union 0.03%


GI Portfolio I


0.05% Global Sel.


Portf. II Seg.


Aktien 0.11% Global


Sel. Portf. I Seg.


Aktien 0.03%


5. Date on which


the threshold was


crossed or reached:


08 July 2019


6. Total positions


of person(s)


subject to the


notification


obligation (Art. 8


and 9 of the


Transparency Law):


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuer


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of


7.B.1 +


7.B.2)


Resulting situation 5.13% 0% 5.13- 44,194,607


on the date on %


which threshold was


crossed or reached


Position of 4.61% 0% 4.61-


previous %


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified details


of the resulting


situation on the


date on which the


threshold was


crossed or reached:


A: Voting rights


attached to shares


Class/type of Number of % of


shares ISIN code voting vo-


(if possible) rights ting


righ-


ts


Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-


the Transparency rect rect rect


Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art


of the 8 of 9 of


Trans- the the


paren- Tran- Tran-


cy spa- spa-


Law) ren- ren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


2,267,822 5.13-


%



SUBTOTAL A (Direct 2,267,822 5.13-


& Indirect) %


B 1: Financial


Instruments


according to Art.


12(1)(a) of the


Transparency Law


Not applicable.


B 2: Financial


Instruments with


similar economic


effect according to


Art. 12(1)(b) of


the Transparency


Law


Not applicable.


8. Information in


relation to the


person subject to


the notification


obligation:


Full chain of


controlled


undertakings


through which the


voting rights


and/or the


financial


instruments are


effectively held


starting with the


ultimate


controlling natural


person or legal


entity (please


provide a separate


organizational


chart in case of a


complex structure):


N- N- % of voting rights % of voting rights T- Directly


° a- held by ultimate through financial o- control-


m- controlling person or instruments held by t- led by


e entity or held ultimate controlling a- (use


directly by any person or entity or held l number(s)


subsidiary if it directly by any o- from 1st


equals or is higher subsidiary if it equals f column)


than the notifiable or is higher than the b-


threshold notifiable threshold o-


t-


h


1 Uni- 1- % 1-


on 0- 0-


As- 0- 0-


set % %


Mana-


ge-


ment


Hol-


ding


AG





9. In case of proxy voting:


Not applicable.


10. Additional information: ./.



Company information:



ADO PROPERTIES S.A.


1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg


Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


RCS Luxembourg: B197554



LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69


ISIN: LU1250154413


Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller


E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin


Internet: https://www.ado.properties




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



842125 16.07.2019



°






Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsdeal in Europa
999% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu ADO Properties


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,86 € -0,76 € -1,91% 16.07./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 55,75 € 35,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,10 € -1,91%  18:27
Stuttgart 39,40 € -0,25%  13:28
Xetra 38,98 € -1,86%  17:35
Frankfurt 38,84 € -1,92%  15:51
Berlin 38,88 € -2,21%  17:03
München 38,88 € -2,31%  17:03
Düsseldorf 38,86 € -2,36%  17:00
Hamburg 39,52 € -2,76%  08:09
Hannover 39,52 € -2,76%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
424% Pot Hot Stock pflanzt Hanf auf 120 Acres - 7,1 Mio. Umsatz bis Q1 2020. 54 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 76 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
38 ADO Properties S.A. 08.07.19
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...