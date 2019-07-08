DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger

Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

16.07.2019 / 17:25

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

16 July 2019

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to

the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on

requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency

Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of the

Issuer:

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

Société anonyme 1B

Heienhaff, L-1736

Senningerberg Grand

Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg:

B197554 LEI:

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC6-

9 ISIN:

LU1250154413

2. Reason for the

notification:

An acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights

3. Details of

person subject to

the notification

obligation:

Name: Union

Investment

Privatfonds GmbH

60311 Frankfurt am

Main;

Weißfrauenstraße 7,

Germany

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.):

Uni Fonds 1.41%

UniFonds-net0.35%

UniDeutschland XS

2.08 %

FVB-Deutscher

Aktienfonds 0.02%

UniRak Konservativ

0.39% Bright Future

Fund 0.07% BBBank

Kontinuität Union

0.45% BBBank

Wachstum Union

0.12% BBBank

Dynamik Union 0.03%

GI Portfolio I

0.05% Global Sel.

Portf. II Seg.

Aktien 0.11% Global

Sel. Portf. I Seg.

Aktien 0.03%

5. Date on which

the threshold was

crossed or reached:

08 July 2019

6. Total positions

of person(s)

subject to the

notification

obligation (Art. 8

and 9 of the

Transparency Law):

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuer

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of

7.B.1 +

7.B.2)

Resulting situation 5.13% 0% 5.13- 44,194,607

on the date on %

which threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of 4.61% 0% 4.61-

previous %

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details

of the resulting

situation on the

date on which the

threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights

attached to shares

Class/type of Number of % of

shares ISIN code voting vo-

(if possible) rights ting

righ-

ts

Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-

the Transparency rect rect rect

Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art

of the 8 of 9 of

Trans- the the

paren- Tran- Tran-

cy spa- spa-

Law) ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

2,267,822 5.13-

%

SUBTOTAL A (Direct 2,267,822 5.13-

& Indirect) %

B 1: Financial

Instruments

according to Art.

12(1)(a) of the

Transparency Law

Not applicable.

B 2: Financial

Instruments with

similar economic

effect according to

Art. 12(1)(b) of

the Transparency

Law

Not applicable.

8. Information in

relation to the

person subject to

the notification

obligation:

Full chain of

controlled

undertakings

through which the

voting rights

and/or the

financial

instruments are

effectively held

starting with the

ultimate

controlling natural

person or legal

entity (please

provide a separate

organizational

chart in case of a

complex structure):

N- N- % of voting rights % of voting rights T- Directly

° a- held by ultimate through financial o- control-

m- controlling person or instruments held by t- led by

e entity or held ultimate controlling a- (use

directly by any person or entity or held l number(s)

subsidiary if it directly by any o- from 1st

equals or is higher subsidiary if it equals f column)

than the notifiable or is higher than the b-

threshold notifiable threshold o-

t-

h

1 Uni- 1- % 1-

on 0- 0-

As- 0- 0-

set % %

Mana-

ge-

ment

Hol-

ding

AG

9. In case of proxy voting:

Not applicable.

10. Additional information: ./.

Company information:

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

ISIN: LU1250154413

Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller

E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin

Internet: https://www.ado.properties

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.ado.properties

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

842125 16.07.2019

°