DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
16.07.19 17:25
dpa-AFX
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Art. 11 (6) des Luxemburger
Gesetzes über Transparenzanforderungen sowie § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
16.07.2019 / 17:25
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
16 July 2019
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to
the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on
requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency
Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
1. Details of the
Issuer:
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme 1B
Heienhaff, L-1736
Senningerberg Grand
Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg:
B197554 LEI:
391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC6-
9 ISIN:
LU1250154413
2. Reason for the
notification:
An acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights
3. Details of
person subject to
the notification
obligation:
Name: Union
Investment
Privatfonds GmbH
60311 Frankfurt am
Main;
Weißfrauenstraße 7,
Germany
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
Uni Fonds 1.41%
UniFonds-net0.35%
UniDeutschland XS
2.08 %
FVB-Deutscher
Aktienfonds 0.02%
UniRak Konservativ
0.39% Bright Future
Fund 0.07% BBBank
Kontinuität Union
0.45% BBBank
Wachstum Union
0.12% BBBank
Dynamik Union 0.03%
GI Portfolio I
0.05% Global Sel.
Portf. II Seg.
Aktien 0.11% Global
Sel. Portf. I Seg.
Aktien 0.03%
5. Date on which
the threshold was
crossed or reached:
08 July 2019
6. Total positions
of person(s)
subject to the
notification
obligation (Art. 8
and 9 of the
Transparency Law):
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuer
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of
7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
Resulting situation 5.13% 0% 5.13- 44,194,607
on the date on %
which threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of 4.61% 0% 4.61-
previous %
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details
of the resulting
situation on the
date on which the
threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights
attached to shares
Class/type of Number of % of
shares ISIN code voting vo-
(if possible) rights ting
righ-
ts
Direct (Art 8 of Indi- Di- Indi-
the Transparency rect rect rect
Law) (Art 9 (Art (Art
of the 8 of 9 of
Trans- the the
paren- Tran- Tran-
cy spa- spa-
Law) ren- ren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
2,267,822 5.13-
%
SUBTOTAL A (Direct 2,267,822 5.13-
& Indirect) %
B 1: Financial
Instruments
according to Art.
12(1)(a) of the
Transparency Law
Not applicable.
B 2: Financial
Instruments with
similar economic
effect according to
Art. 12(1)(b) of
the Transparency
Law
Not applicable.
8. Information in
relation to the
person subject to
the notification
obligation:
Full chain of
controlled
undertakings
through which the
voting rights
and/or the
financial
instruments are
effectively held
starting with the
ultimate
controlling natural
person or legal
entity (please
provide a separate
organizational
chart in case of a
complex structure):
N- N- % of voting rights % of voting rights T- Directly
° a- held by ultimate through financial o- control-
m- controlling person or instruments held by t- led by
e entity or held ultimate controlling a- (use
directly by any person or entity or held l number(s)
subsidiary if it directly by any o- from 1st
equals or is higher subsidiary if it equals f column)
than the notifiable or is higher than the b-
threshold notifiable threshold o-
t-
h
1 Uni- 1- % 1-
on 0- 0-
As- 0- 0-
set % %
Mana-
ge-
ment
Hol-
ding
AG
9. In case of proxy voting:
Not applicable.
10. Additional information: ./.
Company information:
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller
E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin
Internet: https://www.ado.properties
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
842125 16.07.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,86 €
|-0,76 €
|-1,91%
|16.07./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|55,75 €
|35,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,10 €
|-1,91%
|18:27
|Stuttgart
|39,40 €
|-0,25%
|13:28
|Xetra
|38,98 €
|-1,86%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|38,84 €
|-1,92%
|15:51
|Berlin
|38,88 €
|-2,21%
|17:03
|München
|38,88 €
|-2,31%
|17:03
|Düsseldorf
|38,86 €
|-2,36%
|17:00
|Hamburg
|39,52 €
|-2,76%
|08:09
|Hannover
|39,52 €
|-2,76%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|ADO Properties S.A.
|08.07.19
|Löschung
|09.10.17