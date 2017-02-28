DGAP-Public Voting Rights: freenet AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

06.03.17 18:13
dpa-AFX


freenet AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2017 / 17:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


freenet AG Hollerstraße 126 24782 Büdelsdorf Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


28 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.0002 % 0.30 % 3.30 % 128061016 ing situat- ion Previo- 2.99 % 0.30 % 3.30 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A0Z2ZZ5 0 3842058 0.00 % 3.0002 % Total 3842058 3.0002 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Lent N/A N/A 377821 0.30 % securities Total 377821 0.30 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if at through instruments both (if at least held 3% (if at least held least held or more) 5% or more) 5% or more)


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc.


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock % % % Institutional Trust Company, National Association


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund % % % Advisors


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia % % % Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment % % % Management (Australia) Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings LP BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset % % % Management Canada Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Advisors % % % (UK) Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.à.r.l. BlackRock Investment % % % Management Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Ireland Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited BlackRock Life % % % Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % (Netherlands) B.V.


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG


BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG iShares (DE) I % % % Investmentaktiengesel- lschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsverm- ögen


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: freenet AG Hollerstraße 126 24782 Büdelsdorf Germany Internet: www.freenet-group.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


550725 06.03.2017


