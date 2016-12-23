Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Public Voting Rights: curasan AG (english)




23.12.16 13:45
dpa-AFX


curasan AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG curasan AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.12.2016 / 13:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Stefan Winterling


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


23 Dec 2016


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.90 % 0.00 % 3.90 % 11,417,610 ing situat- ion Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005494530 255874 190000 2.24 % 1.66 % Total 445874 3.90 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least held instruments (if at least (if at least 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or more) Stefan % % % Winter- ling Isar % % % Holdin- g GmbH


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


532861 23.12.2016



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,071 € 1,05 € 0,021 € +2,00% 23.12./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494538 549453 1,20 € 0,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,101 € +5,36%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 1,088 € +3,72%  23.12.16
Xetra 1,071 € +2,00%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 1,071 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 1,04 € -0,10%  23.12.16
Hamburg 1,05 € -1,69%  23.12.16
München 1,05 € -1,69%  23.12.16
Berlin 1,03 € -1,90%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1355 Merkt es denn keiner? Curasan. 23.12.16
18 CURASAN AG - gute Zahlen . 20.08.15
30 Löschung 05.07.13
14 Löschung 17.06.13
4 Löschung 30.05.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...