DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Wacker Chemie AG (english)




24.01.17 16:15
dpa-AFX


Wacker Chemie AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wacker Chemie AG Wacker Chemie AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


24.01.2017 / 16:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Wacker Chemie AG Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 81737 München Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Allianz Global Investors GmbH Frankfurt/Main Germany


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


20 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % 52152600 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000WCH8881 0 1562827 0.00 % 2.99 % Total 1562827 2.99 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Allianz SE % % % Allianz % % % Asset Management AG Allianz % % % Global Investors GmbH


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Wacker Chemie AG Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 81737 München Germany Internet: www.wacker.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


538759 24.01.2017



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
110,80 € 110,25 € 0,55 € +0,50% 24.01./17:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000WCH8881 WCH888 112,00 € 58,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,828 € +0,63%  17:26
Nasdaq OTC Other 119,70 $ +6,78%  15:30
Düsseldorf 110,65 € +0,81%  15:41
Frankfurt 110,837 € +0,75%  15:57
Xetra 110,80 € +0,50%  17:15
Stuttgart 110,775 € +0,48%  17:15
München 110,51 € +0,05%  13:59
Hamburg 109,70 € -0,36%  08:09
Berlin 110,08 € -0,51%  08:03
Hannover 109,70 € -0,72%  08:10
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...