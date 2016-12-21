DGAP-Public Voting Rights: VTG Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "VTG":

VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VTG Aktiengesellschaft VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2016 / 10:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

VTG Aktiengesellschaft Nagelsweg 34 20097 Hamburg Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Warwick Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

21 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 29.00 % 0.01 % 29.02 % 28,756,219 ing situat- ion Previo- 0.00 % 29.03 % 29.03 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000VTG9999 0 8,340,723 0.00 % 29.00 % Total 8,340,723 29.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting or maturity conversion rights rights date period absolute in % Right of recall over At any time At any time 3,307 0.01 % securities lending agreements Total 3,307 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if at through both (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least held or more) least held 5% or 5% or more) more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %

Morgan Stanley % % % MS Holdings Incorporated % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Infrastructure II Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Infrastructure II GP LP North Haven % % % Infrastructure Partners II LP / North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP North Haven % % % Infrastructure Partners II International Holdings C.V. NHIP II Holdings % % % Cooperatief U.A. Deodoro Holding B.V. % % % Warwick Holding GmbH 29.00 % % 29.00 % (vormals Mainsee 1033. V V GmbH)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Share purchase agreement previously notified as instrument regarding 8,340,723 shares in VTG Aktiengesellschaft has been consummated following merger control clearance.

Language: English Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft Nagelsweg 34 20097 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.vtg.de

532741 23.12.2016

