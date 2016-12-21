Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "VTG":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: VTG Aktiengesellschaft (english)




23.12.16 10:15
dpa-AFX


VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VTG Aktiengesellschaft VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.12.2016 / 10:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


VTG Aktiengesellschaft Nagelsweg 34 20097 Hamburg Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Exercise of instruments


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


Warwick Holding GmbH


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


21 Dec 2016


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 29.00 % 0.01 % 29.02 % 28,756,219 ing situat- ion Previo- 0.00 % 29.03 % 29.03 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000VTG9999 0 8,340,723 0.00 % 29.00 % Total 8,340,723 29.00 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting or maturity conversion rights rights date period absolute in % Right of recall over At any time At any time 3,307 0.01 % securities lending agreements Total 3,307 0.01 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if at through both (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least held or more) least held 5% or 5% or more) more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %


Morgan Stanley % % % MS Holdings Incorporated % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Infrastructure II Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Infrastructure II GP LP North Haven % % % Infrastructure Partners II LP / North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP North Haven % % % Infrastructure Partners II International Holdings C.V. NHIP II Holdings % % % Cooperatief U.A. Deodoro Holding B.V. % % % Warwick Holding GmbH 29.00 % % 29.00 % (vormals Mainsee 1033. V V GmbH)


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Share purchase agreement previously notified as instrument regarding 8,340,723 shares in VTG Aktiengesellschaft has been consummated following merger control clearance.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft Nagelsweg 34 20097 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.vtg.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


532741 23.12.2016



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,30 € 28,32 € -0,02 € -0,07% 23.12./12:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VTG9999 VTG999 29,89 € 22,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,266 € -0,82%  12:14
Xetra 28,30 € -0,07%  12:32
Frankfurt 28,287 € -0,25%  08:01
Stuttgart 28,275 € -0,30%  10:55
Düsseldorf 28,335 € -0,42%  10:39
Hamburg 28,325 € -1,10%  09:26
Hannover 28,29 € -1,22%  08:10
Berlin 28,285 € -1,22%  08:03
München 28,265 € -1,27%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
319 VTG das Schienenlogistikuntern. 12.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...