Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Public Voting Rights: TAG Immobilien AG (english)




22.03.17 15:15
dpa-AFX


TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.03.2017 / 14:59 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------




---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556583 22.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
108,13 € 106,26 € 1,87 € +1,76% 22.03./15:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12T101 A12T10 114,00 € 104,01 €
Werte im Artikel
108,13 plus
+1,76%
105,27 plus
0,00%
12,68 minus
-1,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 108,13 € +1,76%  15:04
Frankfurt 106,25 € 0,00%  08:07
Hamburg 106,25 € 0,00%  10:09
Hannover 106,26 € 0,00%  09:10
München 106,21 € 0,00%  16:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...