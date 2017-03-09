DGAP-Public Voting Rights: TAG Immobilien AG (english)

Correction of a release from 09.03.2017, 14:20 CET/CEST - TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 09.03.2017

1. Details of issuer

TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary Level.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: GAM Holding AG Zurich Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17 Feb 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.84 % 0 % 2.84 % 146498765 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.88 % 0 % 3.88 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0008303504 4156620 % 2.84 % Total 4156620 2.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) GAM Holding % % % AG GAM Group % % % AG GAM (UK) % % % Ltd. GAM % % % Internation- al Management Ltd.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

