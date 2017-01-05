DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Symrise AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Symrise":

Symrise AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Symrise AG Mühlenfeldstraße 1 37603 Holzminden Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

05 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 5.94 % 0.77 % 6.71 % 129812574 ing situat- ion Previo- 5.84 % 0.68 % 6.52 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000SYM9999 0 7717050 0.00 % 5.94 % US87155N1090 0 18 0.00 % 0.00001 % Total 7717068 5.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Lent N/A N/A 500971 0.39 % Securities Total 500971 0.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrument or maturity conversion physical rights rights date period settlement absolute in % Contract N/A N/A Cash 492212 0.38 % for Difference Total 492212 0.38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if at through instruments both (if at least held 3% (if at least held least held or more) 5% or more) 5% or more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger, LLC % % % BlackRock Investment % % % Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock % % % Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, % % % LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, % % % LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund % % % Advisors

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital % % % Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, % % % LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock Asia-Pac % % % Holdco, LLC BlackRock HK Holdco % % % Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management North Asia Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) % % % Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock Asia-Pac % % % Holdco, LLC BlackRock HK Holdco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayco % % % Limited BlackRock Trident % % % Holding Company Limited BlackRock Japan % % % Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., % % % Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia % % % Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment % % % Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, % % % LLC BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings LP BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset % % % Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Advisors % % % (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.à.r.l. BlackRock % % % (Luxembourg) S.A.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Luxembourg % % % Holdco S.à.r.l. BlackRock Investment % % % Management Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Ireland Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited BlackRock Life % % % Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Deutschland AG iShares (DE) I % % % Investmentaktiengesel- lschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsverm- ögen

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, % % % Inc. BlackRock Financial % % % Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Investment % % % Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Fund % % % Managers Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: Symrise AG Mühlenfeldstraße 1 37603 Holzminden Germany

