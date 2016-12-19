Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "E.ON":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Stöhr & Co. AG i. L. (english)




13.03.17 19:15
dpa-AFX


Stöhr & Co. AG i. L.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Stöhr & Co.

AG i. L. Stöhr & Co. AG i. L.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


13.03.2017 / 19:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Stöhr & Co. AG i. L. Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Acquisition of major stake in KAP-Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Mr William Elias Conway Jr.


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


KAP-Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


19 Dec 2016


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 73.38 % 0 % 73.38 % 6400000 ing situat- ion Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007277006 4696128 % 73.38 % Total 4696128 73.38 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



Organizational chart: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MKJAIIMTDI http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MNUCANGTXS


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Stöhr & Co. AG i. L. Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany Internet: www.stoehr-ag.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553653 13.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,106 € 7,088 € 0,018 € +0,25% 13.03./21:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ENAG999 ENAG99 9,70 € 6,00 €
Werte im Artikel
0,025 plus
+127,27%
7,11 plus
+0,25%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,106 € +0,25%  21:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,545 $ +1,28%  20:20
Stuttgart 7,10 € +0,52%  20:39
Frankfurt 7,061 € -0,30%  19:28
Xetra 6,987 € -0,63%  17:35
Hannover 7,00 € -0,99%  16:25
Berlin 6,998 € -1,17%  15:23
München 6,998 € -1,35%  16:18
Düsseldorf 7,017 € -1,76%  14:45
Hamburg 6,999 € -1,86%  16:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
37050 E.ON AG NA 21:10
15258 RWE/Eon - sell out beendet? 20:19
382 Uniper mit Volldampf voraus 16:36
510 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 17.02.17
17 Versorger-thread 15.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...