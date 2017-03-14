DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Software AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Software AG":

Software AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec.



26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Software AG Software AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

15.03.2017 / 08:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer

Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14 March 2017

4. Share-position

Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 0.38 % 76400000 situation Previous 3.03 % / publication

5. Details

absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 292189 0 0.38 % 0 %

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

15.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.softwareag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

554201 15.03.2017

°

MMMM