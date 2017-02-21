DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SinnerSchrader AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.17 12:17
dpa-AFX


SinnerSchrader AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


SinnerSchrader AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.02.2017 / 12:02 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


SinnerSchrader AG Völckersstraße 38 22765 Hamburg Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Bernward Beuleke


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


21 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0 % 0 % 0 % 11,542,764 ing situat- ion Previo- 49.2256 % NA % NA % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000514907 0 0 0 % 0 % Total 0 0 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Exit from a shareholder pooling agreement by selling own shares.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SinnerSchrader AG Völckersstraße 38 22765 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.sinnerschrader.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


547807 27.02.2017



Bitte warten...