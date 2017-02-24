Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Public Voting Rights: STADA Arzneimittel AG (english)




02.03.17 16:41
dpa-AFX


STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


02.03.2017 / 16:26 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Oslo Norway Norway/Finanzministerium des Staates Norwegen


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


24 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.49 % 0.85 % 3.34 % 62,342,440 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.43 % 0.00 % 3.43 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007251803 0 1,552,995 0.00 % 2.49 % Total 1,552,995 2.49 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of instrument Expirati- Exercise Voting Voting on or or rights rights maturity conversion absolute in % date period Shares on Loan (right to N/A At any 529,963 0.85 % recall)/Rückübertragungsanspruch time/jeder- aus Wertpapierdarlehen zeit Total 529,963 0.85 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) State of % % % Norway/Sta- at Norwegen Norges % % % Bank


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Internet: www.stada.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


549817 02.03.2017


°



MMMM


