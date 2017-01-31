DGAP-Public Voting Rights: STADA Arzneimittel AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

01.02.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.02.2017 / 15:58 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Finanzministerium des Staates Norwegen/Ministry Oslo Norway of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


Norges Bank


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


31 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.06 % 0.00 % 3.06 % 62,342,440 ing situat- ion Previo- 2.90 % 0.00 % 2.90 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007251803 0 1,909,302 0.00 % 3.06 % Total 1,909,302 3.06 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Staat % % % Norwegen/S- tate of Norway Norges 3.06 % % % Bank


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Internet: www.stada.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


541013 01.02.2017



MMMM


