DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE (english)

SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2016

Mr Florian Weber, Germany informed us on December 23, 2016 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 07, 2016, as follows:

* The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

* The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

* The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

* The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

* Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

Company: SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE
Berliner Allee 10
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany

