DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE (english)




23.12.16 12:42
dpa-AFX


SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.12.2016 / 12:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Mr Florian Weber, Germany informed us on December 23, 2016 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 07, 2016, as follows:


* The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.


* The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.


* The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.


* The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.


* Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE Berliner Allee 10 40212 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.schnigge.de




