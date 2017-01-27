DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SAP SE (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAP":

SAP SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

SAP SE Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 69190 Walldorf Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with reaching of threshold only on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. Hasso Plattner

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

HP Endowment GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

27 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through both in % of voting to shares (total instruments (total (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 7.14 % 1.02 % 7.14 % 1,228,504,232 ing situat- ion Previo- 9.992 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007164600 28,681,818 58,987,868 2.33 % 4.80 % Total 87,669,686 7.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting or conversion rights rights maturity period absolute in % date Repayment claim under loan 23.12.2018 23.12.2018 12,546,067 1.02 % agreement to be fulfilled in shares of SAP SE Total 12,546,067 1.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Prof. Dr. % % % h.c. mult. Hasso Plattner Hasso % % % Plattner Verwaltungs-- GmbH HP Endowment 4.80 % % % GmbH & Co. KG

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting rights carried by the financial instruments are also attributed to the notifying party under section 22 of the German Securities Trading Act. For this reason there is no addition of the positions pursuant to section 25a of the German Securities Trading Act. The reaching of thresholds on the level of the subsidiaries results from the transfer of shares from HP Endowment GmbH & Co. KG to the notifying party in connection with a group internal transaction. Such shares were already previously attributed to the notifying party pursuant to section 22 of the German Securities Trading Act and are now held by him directly.

Language: English Company: SAP SE Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 69190 Walldorf Germany Internet: www.sap.com

