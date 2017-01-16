Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Rheinmetall AG (english)




23.01.17 15:05
dpa-AFX


Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.01.2017 / 14:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Prudential Plc London, United Kingdom United Kingdom


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


16 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.79 % 0.69 % 3.48 % 43558850 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.17 % 0.00 % 3.17 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007030009 1214728 % 2.79 % Total 1214728 2.79 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Right of n/a n/a 300000 0.69 % recall Total 300000 0.69 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Prudential % % % plc M&G Group % % % Limited M&G Limited % % % M&G % % % Investment Management Limited


Prudential % % % plc Prudential % % % Corporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Corporation Holdings Ltd Fastspring % % % Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd % % %


Prudential % % % plc Prudential % % % Corporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Corporation Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. Fastspring % % % Investments Sigapore Ltd.


Prudential % % % plc Prudential % % % Coporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Fastspring % % % Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.


Prudential % % % plc The % % % Prudential Assurance Company Limited Prudential % % % Pensions Limited


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.rheinmetall.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


538341 23.01.2017



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,17 € 69,86 € -0,69 € -0,99% 23.01./16:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007030009 703000 71,29 € 48,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,173 € -0,62%  17:05
Hannover 68,49 € -0,48%  08:10
Frankfurt 69,057 € -0,56%  15:28
Düsseldorf 69,52 € -0,66%  09:38
München 68,84 € -0,82%  15:51
Berlin 69,30 € -0,96%  08:00
Xetra 69,17 € -0,99%  16:51
Stuttgart 68,963 € -1,15%  14:37
Hamburg 68,99 € -1,49%  12:53
  = Realtime
