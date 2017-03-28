DGAP-Public Voting Rights: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rhön-Klinikum":

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH according to § 27a WpHG

Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH refers to their notification according to sec. 21 ff. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) concerning RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft ('Corporation') of 6 March 2017.

With respect to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH has informed us according to Section 27a para 1 sentence 1 and 3 of the German Securities Trading Act, that:

1. Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH considers the holding in the corporation as a long-term strategic investment.

2. Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH is eventually willing to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next 12 months - depending on the share price and the general performance of the corporation.

3. Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH intends to obtain an appropriate representation on the supervisory board and intends to execute their voting rights accordingly.

4. Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH does not intend to essentially change the capital structure of the corporation, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Moreover Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH has informed us according to section 27a para 1 sentence 1 and 4 of the German Securities Trading Act with respect to the origin of the used funds for the acquisition of the voting rights, that:

Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH financed the acquisition by own funds.

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 28 March 2017

The Board of Management

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 28 March 2017

The Board of Management

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

