DGAP-Public Voting Rights: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

Notification according to section 27a para 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

Eugen Münch refers to his notification according to sec. 21 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WPHG) as of March 1, 2017 concerning the crossing of the 15% threshold of voting rights in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale.

The crossing of this threshold in voting rights is affiliated to the attribution of voting rights in further RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares which were acquired by HCM SE.

With respect to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, Mr. Eugen Münch has informed us pursuant to section 27a para 1 sentence 1 and 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WPHG) of the following:

1. The shareholding in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is unalterably assumed as a long-term strategic investment.

2. The decision to acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is not made yet. According to the notification of March 01, 2017 HCM SE has the opportunity to acquire another 5.87% of voting rights (3,930,000 voting rights) in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft until November 23, 2017 via a forward purchase agreement.

3. A representation on the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft appropriately to the significance of the shareholding in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft should be retained unchanged. Beyond that an exertion on influence on the composition of the administration, management or supervisory boards of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is not intended.

4. An essential change of the capital structure of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and dividend policy of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, is not intended.

The acquisition of voting rights in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft by Eugen Münch merely took place as a consequence of the attribution of voting rights in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft from HCM SE pursuant section 22 para 1 sentence 1 number 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WPHG). HCM SE has financed the acquisition of voting rights in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft by approx. 66% with own funds of HCM SE as well as by approx. 9% with external funds of HCM SE in the context of a shareholder loan provided Eugen Münch as well as by 25% through a bank loan.

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, March 9, 2017

Dr. Kai G. Klinger SVP - Investor Relations, Corporate Finance and M&A RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Phone: +49 9771 65 - 1318 FAX: +49 9771 99 - 1736

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

