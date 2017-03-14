DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pfeiffer Vacuum":

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Termination of voluntary public takeover offer (refund of tendered shares)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Dr.-Ing. Karl Busch, Ayhan Busch, Ayla Busch, Sami Busch und Kaya Busch

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Pangea GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 29.98 % 0.00 % 29.98 % 9867659 ing situat- ion Previo- 29.98 % 0.02 % 30.003 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006916604 2958200 % 29.98 % Total 2958200 29.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of rights (if through both (if at at least instruments (if at least held held 3% or least held 5% or 5% or more) more) more) Herr Dr.-Ing. Karl Busch % % % / Frau Ayhan Busch / Frau Ayla Busch / Herr Sami Busch / Herr Kaya Busch Busch GbR % % % Busch SE % % % Pangea GmbH 29.98 % % 29.98 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de

