DGAP-Public Voting Rights: OVB Holding AG (english)

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

OVB Holding AG Heumarkt 1 50667 Köln Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary notification of existing voting rights of the parent company due to merger at the subsidiary level.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Trieste Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Generali Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

26 Jul 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 11.48 % n/a % 11.48 % 14,251,314 ing situat- ion Previo- 10.74 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006286560 1,635,463 % 11.48 % Total 1,635,463 11.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% or (if at least held 5% held 5% or more) or more) more) Assicurazioni % % % Generali S.p.A. Generali % % % Beteiligungs-Gm- bH Generali % % % Deutschland AG Generali 11.48 % % 11.48 % Lebensversicher- ng Aktiengesellsch- aft

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Effective as of 26 July 2016, Generali Beteiligungs- und Verwaltungs-AG, which had, until then, held 100% of the shares in Generali Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft, was merged with and into Generali Deutschland AG. As a result of the universal succession, Generali Deutschland AG holds since that date 100% of the shares in Generali Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft. The present notification of voting rights is a voluntary notification of the existing voting rights. Due to the merger of Generali Beteiligungs- und Verwaltungs-AG with and into Generali Deutschland AG, the effective date of the merger has been chosen as the date on which the threshold was exceeded (no. 5 above).

29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: OVB Holding AG Heumarkt 1 50667 Köln Germany Internet: www.ovb.eu

