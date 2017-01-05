Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Nordex SE (english)




12.01.17 15:01
dpa-AFX


Nordex SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE Nordex SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


12.01.2017 / 14:46 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: ETHENEA Independent Investors Munsbach Luxembourg S.A.


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


05 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.04 % 0 % 3.04 % 96982447 ing situat- ion Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A0D6554 0 2950000 0 % 3.04 % Total 2950000 3.04 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Internet: www.nordex-online.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


536005 12.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,20 € 20,59 € -0,39 € -1,89% 12.01./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D6554 A0D655 32,63 € 17,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,189 € -2,42%  16:05
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,84 $ +1,25%  10.01.17
Hamburg 20,345 € 0,00%  14:12
Düsseldorf 20,385 € -1,04%  12:28
München 20,345 € -1,24%  14:50
Hannover 20,565 € -1,37%  08:10
Xetra 20,20 € -1,89%  15:50
Stuttgart 20,223 € -2,26%  15:47
Frankfurt 20,242 € -2,44%  15:35
Berlin 20,38 € -2,86%  12:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18221 Nordex vor einer Neubewertung 15:25
25015 ** News zu Nordex ** (SPAM. 12:14
31479 Zukunft Windkraft 10.01.17
509 Energiegefahren und die Verant. 20.12.16
40 Nordex Underperformer 2011 27.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...