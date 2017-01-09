Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nemetschek":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Nemetschek SE (english)




11.01.17 15:47
dpa-AFX


Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


11.01.2017 / 15:32 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Nemetschek SE Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 81829 München Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Disposal of voting rights by managed funds


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Union Investment Privatfonds Frankfurt am Main Germany GmbH


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


09 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.85 % 0 % 2.85 % 38500000 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.05 % 0 % 3.05 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006452907 0 1097324 0.00 % 2.85 % Total 1097324 2.85 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


11.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Nemetschek SE Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1 81829 München Germany Internet: www.nemetschek.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


535243 11.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,70 € 52,69 € 0,01 € +0,02% 11.01./17:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006452907 645290 59,50 € 33,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,641 € -0,63%  17:13
Xetra 52,70 € +0,02%  17:06
Stuttgart 52,65 € -0,10%  13:30
München 52,40 € -1,11%  08:00
Hannover 52,40 € -1,13%  08:10
Frankfurt 52,58 € -1,20%  15:42
Hamburg 52,40 € -1,54%  08:09
Berlin 52,25 € -1,82%  08:00
Düsseldorf 52,55 € -1,83%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
584 Nemetschek - Klasse Zahlen 07.12.16
36 Nemetschek wieder auf dem W. 28.10.16
131 Aktuelle Adhocs und meldepflic. 13.03.13
35 Nemetschek - FreeCashflow=30. 23.11.09
  Nemetschek will WELTMARKT. 27.05.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...