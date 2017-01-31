Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Munich Re":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (english)




01.02.17 10:20
dpa-AFX


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec.

26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


01.02.2017 / 10:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares


1. Details of issuer


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany


2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.




3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


31 Jan 2017


4. Share-position


Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 3.0208 % 161,053,897 situation Previous 0.0001 % / publication


5. Details


absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 4,865,058 0 3.0208 % 0 %



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany Internet: www.munichre.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


518001 01.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
173,75 € 173,80 € -0,05 € -0,03% 01.02./11:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008430026 843002 187,35 € 140,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		173,594 € -0,24%  11:52
Hamburg 174,15 € +0,40%  10:20
Frankfurt 173,80 € +0,13%  11:15
Xetra 173,75 € -0,03%  11:37
Stuttgart 173,775 € -0,09%  11:30
München 174,82 € -0,19%  08:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 187,757 $ -0,21%  23.01.17
Düsseldorf 175,00 € -0,46%  09:08
Hannover 173,75 € -1,05%  11:17
Berlin 173,96 € -1,08%  10:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
613 Münchener Rück nun einsteigen. 27.01.17
226 Die letzten Kostolany-Mohikaner. 01.06.15
336 Mein antizykliker langzeit Depot. 16.01.14
31 Ausbruch der Munich Re kurz . 08.09.13
238 Allianz Wann kommt Trendwen. 12.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...