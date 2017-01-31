DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (english)
01.02.17 10:20
dpa-AFX
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec.
26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
01.02.2017 / 10:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
31 Jan 2017
4. Share-position
Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 3.0208 % 161,053,897 situation Previous 0.0001 % / publication
5. Details
absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 4,865,058 0 3.0208 % 0 %
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany Internet: www.munichre.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
518001 01.02.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|173,75 €
|173,80 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,03%
|01.02./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008430026
|843002
|187,35 €
|140,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|173,594 €
|-0,24%
|11:52
|Hamburg
|174,15 €
|+0,40%
|10:20
|Frankfurt
|173,80 €
|+0,13%
|11:15
|Xetra
|173,75 €
|-0,03%
|11:37
|Stuttgart
|173,775 €
|-0,09%
|11:30
|München
|174,82 €
|-0,19%
|08:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|187,757 $
|-0,21%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|175,00 €
|-0,46%
|09:08
|Hannover
|173,75 €
|-1,05%
|11:17
|Berlin
|173,96 €
|-1,08%
|10:55
